Old Firm: Will Celtic or Rangers dominate a combined XI?

Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and there is plenty for Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale to think about ahead of the match.

Postecoglou's side are nine points clear as they look to seal back-to-back titles, while Rangers have shown signs of improvement since Beale's arrival in December.

So what would a combined Old Firm XI look like from this season?

Using their unique rating system, WhoScored.com have selected their best XI using players from both clubs to have made more than 10 league appearances this season, excluding those who are suspended or injured.

WhoScored.com ratings are based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game. There are over 200 raw statistics from data providers Opta included in the calculation of the player rating.

These are weighted according to their influence within the game. Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Celtic are the dominant side in the team, but it's closer than you might have thought...

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart (Celtic) - 6.59 rating

Joe Hart may not have been the busiest goalkeeper in the division this season, but he's been a reliable performer when called upon. Indeed, Hart's save success rate of 68.8 per cent is the third best in the league to help ensure Celtic have shipped the fewest goals (21) in the division, while 14 clean sheets is at least five more than any other goalkeeper as the Celtic star kicks off this combined XI.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.63 rating

The best rated player in the league features at right-back, with James Tavernier once again leading by example for Rangers. Tavernier has returned a rating of 7.63 this season, ranking among the top 10 players for both goals (13) and assists (6). The 31-year-old's strongest asset is his attacking output from right-back, noted in that he ranks top for key passes (83) in Scotland's top tier.

Centre-back: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 7.13 rating

Cameron Carter-Vickers kicks off an all-Celtic centre-back partnership having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.13 this season. The American ranks second for both passes per game (87.5) and pass success rate (91.8 per cent) with his distribution allowing Celtic to instigate attacks from the back and dominate opponents with ease.

Centre-back: Carl Starfelt (Celtic) - 7.34 rating

Pass-master Carl Starfelt partners Carter-Vickers at the back in this XI. The Swede ranks top for passes per game (93.1) in the division, and has been dominant in the air where required, with 4.7 aerial duels won per game ranking fourth. In addition, Starfelt has scored twice and provided one assist this season to help him return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

Left-back: Borna Barisic (Rangers) - 7.36 rating

Rounding off the backline is Rangers left-back Borna Barisic. Like team-mate Tavernier, Barisic doesn't need a second invitation to get forward having created 63 goalscoring chances in the Scottish Premiership this season. That has translated to seven assists, ranking fifth in Scotland's top tier, contributing towards the 30-year-old's rating of 7.36.

Central midfield: Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 7.14 rating

The fourth of six Celtic representatives in this side, Matt O'Riley has registered more assists (10) than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season, and ranks fourth for key passes (61). The 22-year-old has proven a key addition to this title-chasing Celtic side, noted by his WhoScored.com rating of 7.14.

Central midfield: Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 7.18 rating

Linking up with O'Riley in the middle of the park with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.18 is team-mate Callum McGregor. The 29-year-old Celtic midfielder is the one who dictates the tempo in the middle of the park for the league leaders, and he does so to a very high standard, as evidenced by a pass success rate of 92.2 per cent, the best in the division.

Right wing: Jota (Celtic) - 7.48 rating

Jota ranks second to Tavernier as the best rated player in the Scottish Premiership this season having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.48. The Portuguese forward has hit the back of the net 10 times in 2022/23, and ranks second to O'Riley for assists (9), all the while placing among the top 10 in the division for shots (70), key passes (53) and successful dribbles (37).

Attacking midfield: Malik Tillman (Rangers) - 7.37 rating

Like Jota, Malik Tillman has also hit the back of the net 10 times in Scotland's top tier this term. The young American didn't let a spell on the sidelines impact his influence in the final third having scored in each of his last four league outings for the Gers to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.

Left wing: Ryan Kent (Rangers) - 7.34 rating

Only Tavernier has made more key passes than Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent (64) in the Scottish Premiership this season, and this has helped Kent register eight assists, the fourth most in the division. The 26-year-old also ranks top for successful dribbles (52) to have helped earn a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

Striker: Fashion Sakala (Rangers) - 7.14

Leading the charge in this combined XI is Rangers star Fashion Sakala. Sakala hasn't been a first team regular for the Gers this term but has maximised his time on the pitch, directly contributing to 14 goals (7 goals, 7 assists) in just 1,239 minutes of game time. The 26-year-old's last two starts have come as the leading frontman, and Beale may well opt for the Zambian as the focal point in the Old Firm once more this weekend.

