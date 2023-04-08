Premier League best bets: West Ham to win to nil, Chelsea to unleash the goals

Our tipster Jones Knows is sitting pretty on 40.5 worth of profit this season, where is his money going this weekend? There is a 18/1 shot on his radar.

How did we get on last weekend?

Morgan Gibbs-White to score and be carded at 33/1 was very well punted from time of publication, so much so the price dropped to 22/1 by kick-off. Those that followed the gamble though drew no returns as surprisingly Gibbs-White didn't get involved in a bad-tempered encounter that saw eight yellows and Daniel Podence charged for spitting. We could've done with a bit of Gobbs-White action. We go again.

P+L = +40.5

Michael Keane should be bouncing with attacking verve following his last-gasp goal against Tottenham on Monday and he looks a great bet to register at least one shot at Evens with Sky Bet. It's a bet that would have landed in his last four matches, where he has racked up a total of eight shots. Meanwhile, with such high chance creation figures and recent wins over Wolves, Liverpool and Fulham to their name, it is baffling to see Bournemouth at near Evens to avoid defeat at Leicester - a team that has lost six of their last seven games.

And, with no real Premier League target or pressure on the table for Frank Lampard, the shackles just may come off this Chelsea side. He's a very attack-minded manager when possessing the tools, as shown by his previous spell where in 29 away Premier League games the total goals average per game was a staggeringly-high 3.6. Goals look on the menu against Wolves which rows against the market expectation.

Continuing with the goals at Molineux theme, the higher lines also are worth backing and I'm getting greedy by throwing a West Ham to win to nil in there for a double.

David Moyes, who yet again looks to be in a win-or-be-sacked situation, will be demanding safety-first defending. That should set the tone for a scrappy affair where the Hammers will hope to play in moments and rest on their attacking quality to win them the game, like it did in victories over Everton (2-0), Nottingham Forest (4-0) and Southampton (1-0). The 7/2 with Sky Bet for West Ham to win without conceding again looks a temping proposition.