 Skip to content

Dele Alli's season over after midfielder is ruled out for 10 weeks with hip injury - Paper Talk

Plus: Actor Ryan Reynolds has bought a £1.5m pad near Wrexham after snapping up the town's football club; former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia pocketed £36m from the Blues for 'services related to the club's sale' - accounts show

Sunday 9 April 2023 23:28, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Dele Alli's season is over after the Everton midfielder, who has been on loan at Besiktas, picked up a hip muscle injury which will rule him out for up to 10 weeks.

THE SUN

Actor Ryan Reynolds has bought a £1.5m pad near Wrexham after snapping up the town's football club.

Trending

DAILY MIRROR

Former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia pocketed £36m from the Blues for 'services related to the club's sale' - accounts show.

Also See:

DAILY RECORD

Rangers remain adamant they are a match for runaway leaders Celtic with captain James Tavernier insisting their Parkhead display proved they can win the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden later in the month.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1