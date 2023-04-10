England boss Sarina Wiegman says Steph Houghton's World Cup chances are 'not that high' as ex-captain targets recall

England boss Sarina Wiegman says Steph Houghton's chances of going to the World Cup are "not that high" after the former captain said she is targeting a recall for this summer's tournament.

Houghton has 121 England caps and was included in Wiegman's first squad in 2021.

However, the Manchester City defender was forced to withdraw due to injury and is yet to play under the manager, despite recovering her form and fitness at club level in recent months.

Speaking last week, Houghton said dealing with her absence from the England team had been "mentally tough" but that she is "pushing" for an international recall.

However, asked about the 34-year-old's chances of being included in her squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Wiegman said: "She's in a hard position. The chances are not that high."

But the former Netherlands boss did not rule out the possibility entirely, adding: "I will never close the door. When you're England coach, you want everyone to be available.

"Things happen and for some players that situation changes. But for this moment I make other choices."

Wiegman explained the decision to leave out Houghton is due to the form of the centre-backs currently in the England squad, saying: "Steph is a very good player, a very experienced player. Lots of respect for what she's done for the women's game.

"But the players I have in that position I don't want to take out, because I think they've performed really well.

"Of course it's difficult because she's done so much. I just try to communicate and give some context around my choices.

"That's hard because you know how hard every player works to get into the squad."

Wiegman: Australia are physical, direct... and they have Kerr

Image: Wiegman and Ella Toone face the media ahead of England's friendly with Australia

Wiegman's time in charge has been hugely successful for England, with a victory in the home Euros last summer and in the Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley last Thursday.

The Lionesses will hope to continue that theme by winning their first World Cup this summer and take on hosts Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

Wiegman insists her side will be treating the friendly seriously given the World Cup is on the horizon, saying: "We're not planning on making many changes to start with.

"We're getting closer and closer and we don't have that many games until our first match. It's a big game and we want to see our team in the best possible way.

"Australia is a big country and No 10 in the world rankings. We hope we're going to be challenged again but do a bit better in some moments than we did on Thursday."

Australia were beaten 1-0 by Scotland in Wimbledon last week, but Wiegman warned they will present a very different threat to that posed by Brazil - particularly with Chelsea's Sam Kerr expected to be back in the side.

"I think they rested her [Kerr] for tomorrow (Tuesday)," said Wiegman. "Australia have had some very good results and I don't think the game against Scotland really represents what they have done.

"They're very physical, they've very direct and of course they have Kerr up front.

"It's a little different to what Brazil did, but still very challenging too. They're so committed to playing hard for Australia."

England could face Australia in the last 16 of the World Cup but Wiegman insists she will not hold back any tactics on Tuesday in a bid to surprise their opponents in any potential meeting in the summer.

"No - we are aware it could happen in the World Cup but this is now," said Wiegman. "We want to improve and we're looking at ourselves.

"We have some more games in between - if it does happen - meeting them in the World Cup. We don't think that much ahead."

England will be without Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood against Australia, with Wiegman saying: "Alex will be assessed at her club. She left the camp.

"It's a head [injury]. After the game she had some symptoms of concussion so we didn't want to take the risk."

