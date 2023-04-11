Referee Stuart Attwell to be the VAR for Wolves vs Brentford this weekend but no PL game for Michael Salisbury after Brighton 'error'

Referee Stuart Attwell will be the VAR for Wolves vs Brentford this weekend although Michael Salisbury has not been appointed for a Premier League game after the pair failed to award Brighton a penalty at Tottenham.

The scores were level at 1-1 when Kaoru Mitoma appeared to be fouled by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the area, with Attwell initially declining to penalise the Tottenham midfielder.

The footage was looked at quickly by VAR Salisbury, who will take charge of the Championship fixture between QPR and Coventry on Saturday, before play resumed with no spot-kick being awarded.

Howard Webb, PGMOL's chief refereeing officer, apologised to Brighton and held talks with them about the decision-making process in the game. It is the third apology the club have been given by PGMOL this season for decisions made on the field.

The PGMOL said in a statement: "Following Brighton & Hove Albion's match at Tottenham Hotspur, PGMOL and the club have been in contact regarding a number of incidents during the aforementioned fixture. During that dialogue, PGMOL acknowledged that an error was made in not awarding a second-half penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma.

"The key match incidents from this fixture will be reviewed in line with our normal processes."

It was one of three strong claims by Brighton - none of which were awarded to the visitors.

The VAR calls which went against Brighton

17 mins: With Spurs leading 1-0, Kaoru Mitoma's goal is ruled out for handball but replays show it may have hit his chest.

With Spurs leading 1-0, Kaoru Mitoma's goal is ruled out for handball but replays show it may have hit his chest. 55 mins: VAR rules out Alexis Mac Allister's goal for handball after he deflects in Danny Welbeck's shot

VAR rules out Alexis Mac Allister's goal for handball after he deflects in Danny Welbeck's shot 72 mins: Mitoma goes down under Hojbjerg's challenge but VAR says no penalty, along with referee Stuart Attwell.

Brighton are seeking further clarification on other decisions by the match officials during the game and are disappointed they had two goals disallowed.

They are also keen for a wider discussion regarding other decisions that have gone against them this season.

Tottenham went on to win the feisty encounter - which saw both Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini sent off - 2-1 to keep themselves within three points of the top four.

Defeat for Brighton saw them drop down to seventh, 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United.

Dunk: I don't see the point of VAR

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk to Sky Sports: "That's football. I thought we were the better team, dominated the game. Created two chances and scored two goals which was poor from us but I don't understand football sometimes.

"Apparently one of them hit Alexis on the hand. The other one, VAR made a tight decision, it looks like it's above the arm. They make a decision on that but can't make a decision on a blatant foul on Mitoma? I don't understand VAR.

"The amount on this game for us and them was humongous. A blatant penalty a 1-1 they don't give. We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We have many more games to go. I don't see the point of VAR in football."