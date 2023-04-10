Leicester agree deal with Dean Smith to take over as manager with Craig Shakespeare and John Terry on coaching staff

Leicester City have agreed a deal with Dean Smith to take over as manager until the end of the season - with Craig Shakespeare and John Terry as part of the coaching staff.

All three have agreed terms on a short-term deal until the conclusion of the current campaign when Leicester, currently 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety, will reassess their options. Contracts are expected to be signed shortly.

Shakespeare was part of the coaching team under Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016, and then took over as boss when the Italian was sacked a year later.

Smith, who led Aston Villa to the Premier League in 2019, was sacked as Norwich boss in December after suffering a defeat to Luton in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Jesse Marsch was in advanced talks with Leicester over a potential deal to take charge following Brendan Rodgers' exit at the start of the month.

The American was one of a number of candidates Leicester had spoken to about the vacancy at the King Power Stadium, before opting to move forward with Smith.

Two Premier League defeats since the sacking of Rodgers have focused minds and Leicester's priority is to now bring in someone who can take charge of the team on a short-term basis until the end of the season and avoid relegation.

Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.

However, Rodgers left the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run six defeats and one draw in seven games.

Leicester lost at home to Bournemouth - another side in relegation trouble - on Saturday, with their next fixture away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm