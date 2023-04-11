Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid favourites to sign midfielder after Liverpool end interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Jude Bellingham after Liverpool ended their interest in the midfielder.

THE TIMES

Image: What's next for Bellingham?

Liverpool are drawing up a list of alternative targets to Jude Bellingham after deciding that the scale of their summer rebuild precludes a move for the England midfielder.

The number of football agents is expected to fall dramatically with the introduction of a new FIFA exam that requires applicants to study from a 528-page book.

Tickets for Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season against Wolves are selling for £10,000.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have dramatically decided to pull out of the race to sign prime target Jude Bellingham as they prioritise a significant squad rebuild instead.

Image: Jorge Sampaoli is reportedly being considered for the Nottingham Forest job

Jorge Sampaoli has been sounded out about becoming Nottingham Forest manager, with the club mulling over whether to replace Steve Cooper before the end of the campaign.

Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has vowed not to wear a Spartak Moscow shirt on court again, after she was criticised for doing so during Indian Wells.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool have decided not to pursue a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer as the cost of signing the England international would restrict the planned overhaul of Jürgen Klopp's squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool sprang a major surprise on Tuesday night when they pulled out of the race to sign their top transfer target Jude Bellingham this summer.

Nottingham Forest have sacked sporting director Filippo Giraldi in another big move from owner Evangelos Marinakis.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to appoint Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson in a senior football role.

DAILY EXPRESS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to get into a verbal altercation as he left the pitch following Al-Nassr's side's 0-0 draw with Al Feiha

Al-Nassr have reportedly parted ways with head coach Rudi Garcia after holding 'secret talks' with Cristiano Ronaldo.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football has been warned it is running the risk of another referees' strike.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has rubbished claims they hit the panic button by sacking Robbie Neilson - insisting the decision was not driven by the fan "boo-ometer".