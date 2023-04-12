James Johnson: Players must be free to support social causes at Women's World Cup

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson insists players must be able to show their support for social causes at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

The build-up to last winter's men's tournament was marred by a row over stopping players wearing armbands supporting LGBTQ+ equality, something tournament organisers want to avoid this time around.

"What you'll see from the Matildas is not just great performances on the pitch but they're going to make some points off it as well," Johnson told Sky Sports.

"We are working with FIFA, we'll make sure we bake into the competition regulations some exceptions to the rules so the players can express themselves in a free way.

"Once that's agreed the players can express themselves on certain issues, especially LGBTQI issues which are on the tip of the Matildas' tongue, then they can get back to football and do their work on the pitch.

Image: FIFA threatened captains with yellow cards if they wore the OneLove armband at the men's World Cup in Qatar

"It could be an armband, it could be an indigenous flag… we haven't got into the specifics. We're optimistic we'll land in a place we're happy with and the players are happy with as well."

One off-field issue that's already been sorted is potential Saudi State sponsorship of the Women's World Cup.

Players from all around the world, including Alex Morgan and Leah Williamson, raised their concerns when talks between FIFA and Visit Saudi were confirmed but they eventually came to nothing.

Johnson said the Australia squad publicly and privately condemned sponsorship from any state that doesn't offer equal protection to women, which is something they brought up with FIFA.

Image: The Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand his summer

"We weren't happy with how it played out. We weren't happy with what we thought the outcome was going to be either, that's not just us [Football Australia], it's the Government and we also spoke to the players.

"In our view it didn't align with the vision of the tournament, so we took a principled stand. It wasn't popular with everyone but that's what leaders have to do sometimes.

"We've spent a lot of time listening to our players to try to understand what's important to them. The Matildas support a lot of social issues and we need to back our players. When we have to push issues with FIFA and we do that for our players."

Australia became the first team to beat England in 31 matches with a 2-0 win in Brentford on Tuesday night.

Image: Football Australia chief executive James Johnson

It was an Australia side missing key players including Arsenal pair Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, as well as Alannah Kennedy of Manchester City but Johnson isn't getting carried away.

"It's very positive, it was a really competitive match. It was a friendly match so we aren't getting too ahead of ourselves, we still think the Lionesses are the favourites going into the tournament.

"The Matildas are a team that aren't the best in the world but are a team that can beat any of the best on their day and I think last night was their day."

Sam Kerr isn't just one of the best forwards on the planet, she's also Australia's captain and the most recognised player in the team.

Image: Australia's Sam Kerr showed her class by scoring the first goal during her side's win over England.

The perennially in-form Chelsea striker has talked about wanting to not just lead her country to victory on the biggest stage but also help inspire the next generation with a "Cathy Freeman moment", a reference to the athlete who became the first Australian Aboriginal to win individual Olympic gold at Sydney 2000.

"Sam's a fantastic person both on and off the pitch, she pushes a lot of good social issues and she's very well respected in Australia," Johnson said.

"Her leadership on the pitch and, of course, her talent is really outstanding. To have a world class player and leader will only benefit us at the World Cup."