Brogan Hay: Rangers forward named SWPL player of month for March

Rangers forward Brogan Hay has been named SWPL player of the month for March.

Hay becomes the first SWPL player to win the monthly award for a third time, having been previously honoured in August/September 2019 and April 2021.

The Scotland international scored three goals and provided one assist in March as Rangers secured three wins and a draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hay scored during Rangers' 1-1 draw against Celtic in the Scottish Women's Premier League

Hay opened the scoring against Celtic in the first SWPL top-flight game to be shown live on Sky Sports with Caitlin Hayes' 99th-minute equaliser denying Malky Thomson's side an Old Firm victory.

Glasgow City are currently top of the table, eight points ahead of Celtic with current champions Rangers a further point behind.

The other nominees for the March SWPL award were Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Heart of Midlothian), and Shen Menglu (Celtic).

McGorm wins SWPL 2 award

Image: Carrie McGorm is the SWPL 2 player of the month

In SWPL 2, Carrie McGorm won the honour for Stirling University - making them the first team in the division to have won the award twice this season after Anthina Varnava picked up the prize back in September.

McGorm scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Gartcairn and provided an assist in their 2-2 draw with East Fife.

The nominees for the SWPL 2 award the nominees were Rebecca Cameron (St Johnstone) and Hannah Davie (Boroughmuir Thistle).

SWPL games coming up live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 22: Hibernian vs Hearts, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 4: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 7pm

Thursday May 11: Celtic vs Glasgow City, kick-off 7.30pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.