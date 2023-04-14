Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United defender to miss rest of season with fractured foot | Raphael Varane out 'for a few weeks'

Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Thursday.

And in a further blow for United, the club also confirmed Martinez's central-defensive partner Raphael Varane is expected to be out for a "few weeks" with a foot injury after being forced off at half-time in the same game.

Martinez fell to the floor unchallenged in the closing stages of the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford and was carried off the pitch by Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, two of his Argentina team-mates.

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United Sunday 16th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

A United statement confirming the news read: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

Martinez has been a key part of Erik ten Hag's side since joining his manager in swapping Ajax for United last summer, going on to play 45 games in all competitions in his debut season.

The injuries to Martinez and Varane leave Ten Hag short of options in central defence, but the manager insisted ahead of Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports - he is confident Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be able to fill the breach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says other players will need to step up after they suffered two injury blows, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both going off against Sevilla

"I have a lot [of faith]," said Ten Hag. "I think I have decent centre-halves and they proved that in the past, they have proved this season.

"I think we have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job."

Maguire is the United captain but has struggled to win a place in Ten Hag's side, starting just six Premier League matches so far this season, while he scored an unfortunate own goal in stoppage time to hand Sevilla their equaliser on Thursday.

Lindelof has only started five league games under Ten Hag, with the manager often preferring to use Luke Shaw at centre-back rather than his usual position of left-back.

Ten Hag received a timely boost regarding Shaw this week, with the manager revealing he is in contention to return against Forest after missing the last two games.

United will have to make do with that trio for their final nine Premier League games of the season, with Ten Hag's side currently in the fourth and final Champions League spot, three points above fifth-placed Tottenham.

United also face an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley on Sunday April 23, while their Europa League return leg in Seville is next Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag believes there should be no excuses for any member of the Manchester United squad playing badly and says every game left in the season is a battle and a fight

April 16: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Sevilla (A) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Brighton (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 3pm

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Chelsea (H) - Premier League