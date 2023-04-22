Cristian Stellini exclusive: Tottenham interim head coach says side preparing for biggest week of their season

When Cristian Stellini says Tottenham's next three matches comprise their biggest week of the season, it's worth taking notice of his words. After all, this is a person who is used to operating in high-stakes environments.

Many observers of the English game may not have been familiar with the 48-year-old Italian when he first stood in for Antonio Conte when the-then Spurs boss was suspended from the touchline for the crucial Champions League group-stage match away to Marseille in November.

But Stellini made an impression, leading his side to a last-minute victory that secured first place in the group, and he backed that up by overseeing notable victories over Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham during Conte's absence following surgery earlier this year.

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 23rd April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Stellini's role on Conte's backroom staff at Juventus when they won Serie A in 2012 and Inter Milan when they achieved the same feat nine years later adds to the notion that he knows what it takes to deliver during the most crucial parts of a season.

That's exactly where Spurs are now - at the most crucial juncture of their campaign, and with Stellini in charge until the end of the season following Conte's departure in March.

Lying fifth in the Premier League with seven games to play and three points separating them from the top four, Spurs face fourth-placed Newcastle, third-placed Manchester United and eighth-placed Liverpool within the space of seven days.

"This is the biggest week because we don't have many chances to change the situation", Stellini tells Sky Sports in an exclusive interview. "We have to do it this week."

That week starts at St James' Park, where Tottenham take on Newcastle knowing a defeat will leave them six points behind Eddie Howe's side, having played a game more than their top-four rivals.

Spurs under Stellini Marseille 1-2 Tottenham - Champions League, Tuesday November 1

- Champions League, Tuesday November 1 Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City - Premier League, Sunday February 5

- Premier League, Sunday February 5 Tottenham 2-0 West Ham - Premier League, Sunday February 19

- Premier League, Sunday February 19 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea - Premier League, Sunday February 26

- Premier League, Sunday February 26 Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham - FA Cup, Wednesday March 1

- FA Cup, Wednesday March 1 Everton 1-1 Tottenham - Premier League, Monday April 3

- Premier League, Monday April 3 Tottenham 2-1 Brighton - Premier League, Saturday April 8

- Premier League, Saturday April 8 Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth - Premier League, Saturday April 15

Ahead of Sunday's game - live on Sky Sports - Stellini said: "It's an important game, we don't have to hide this. We know how important this game is, and all this week.

"Until mathematically we are out, we have to believe and try to win every game.

"This is the motivation we need to play this type of game because we have to achieve an important target, for the club and for everyone.

"If the motivation arrives from inside of you, you can create energy for the team. This is very important."

United - who are six points above Spurs - and Liverpool - who are six points behind - also have games in hand on Stellini's side, but he is reluctant to put a figure on the number of points he feels they must take off their rivals during this crucial period.

"I don't want to predict points we need to do," said the interim head coach, who has admitted leading Spurs to a top-four finish would be one of the highlights of his career.

"I want to play good games because if you play good games, you have a possibility to win."

Stellini's coaching career Siena - Coach, 2010-2011

- Coach, 2010-2011 Juventus - Coach, 2011-2012

- Coach, 2011-2012 Genoa U19 - Manager, 2015-2017

- Manager, 2015-2017 Alessandria - Manager, 2017

- Manager, 2017 Inter Milan - Assistant manager, 2019-2021

- Assistant manager, 2019-2021 Tottenham - Assistant head coach, 2021-2023

- Assistant head coach, 2021-2023 Tottenham - Interim head coach, 2023

Spurs have played several "good games" under Stellini, with the wins over City, Chelsea and West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium all being achieved without their opponents scoring.

Conte's former assistant also guided his side to a 2-1 win over fellow Champions League hopefuls Brighton earlier this month - but it hasn't all been plain sailing.

Stellini was also in charge for the FA Cup defeat at Championship side Sheffield United, as well as the 1-1 draw at 10-player Everton and the 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth, both of which took place this month.

Spurs threw away leads against both Everton and Bournemouth, after which Stellini bemoaned his side's loss of control, as well as their "habit" of dropping deep - therefore inviting their opponents onto them - after going ahead in games.

The "problem" is "only mental", says Stellini, adding: "We have to switch our attitude when we score a goal."

Stellini's diagnosis of the issue is interesting, if nowhere near as excoriating as Conte's rant in the wake of the 3-3 draw at Southampton in March - his final game in charge - when he accused his players of being "selfish".

What's also interesting is Stellini choosing to persist with Conte's tactics and favoured 3-4-3 formation - which were not universally popular with Spurs supporters - even though he is now the one calling the shots.

Stellini suggests he is doing so because asking his players to adapt to a new style so late in the season would be too difficult, explaining: "It was a long process and to change a long process you have behind you is not easy.

"It's not an easy moment so to change would be very difficult. We need to be careful of this aspect. Everyone believes in this."

It appears the players believe in Stellini's approach too, given they are winning more points per game and are producing better defensive performances under the interim boss in the Premier League this season than they did under Conte.

Stellini is close to his fellow Italian, with Spurs the fourth club at which they have worked together, and seeing the head coach forced to take time away from his job following gallbladder surgery earlier this year was just one of a number of difficult events to rock the club's season.

Fabio Paratici, the managing director of football, resigned on Friday after his worldwide ban from football was upheld, while Gian Piero Ventrone, a fitness coach, died in October.

Add in an unprecedented mid-season World Cup and suddenly the fact that Spurs are again in with a shout of qualifying for the Champions League looks more impressive.

"It's been a long season full of particular moments," admitted Stellini. "Some moments very bad, some moments very sad.

"It's a season where we needed to react many times from something that is not about football. But we believe because we have players that react every time. They are good in training and they are great men."

Stellini bats away any questions about his own future, but the likelihood is that Spurs' players will be working under another new head coach next season, when the process to find Conte's permanent successor concludes.

Pressure is building on chairman Daniel Levy, with sections of supporters protesting against those running the club, while some fans vented their anger in the direction of defender Davinson Sanchez, who was jeered during the defeat to Bournemouth.

Stellini revealed he had spoken to Sanchez following that chastening experience and also had a message for Spurs fans - who could yet end the campaign looking forward to Champions League football once again.

"The message is clear: We need our fans with us," said Stellini. "Everyone needs the fans with us and we have to bring them with us.

"It's a balance between what we do and what we need from them."

