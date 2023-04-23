2023 EFL Awards ceremony free stream: Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick, Mark Robins among those shortlisted

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The EFL awards LIVE! - Watch from 6.15pm

Watch the 2023 EFL Awards free on Sunday evening from 6.15pm as the managers and players from each division are crowned among 21 overall categories at a star-studded London ceremony.

Premier League-bound Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, Coventry boss Mark Robins and Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick are all in the running to be named as the Championship's manager of the season, with Josh Brownhill, Viktor Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom on the shortlist for best player.

In League One Steven Schumacher, Kieran McKenna and Darren Moore, managers of first to third-placed Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, are up for the division's managerial gong while Aaron Collins, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Barry Bannan will fight for the player-of-the-year award.

And in League Two, Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens - who led his team to the league title on Saturday - as well as Carlisle's Paul Simpson and Steve Evans of Stevenage comprise the three-man shortlist for best manager, with Andy Cook, Sam Hoskins and Carl Piergianni vying to win through in the player category.

Watch the awards unfold right here on this page, live from the Grosvenor House Hotel in London's Park Lane from 6.15pm on Sunday.

To keep track of proceedings, here's a run-through of the full shortlist of awards and nominees...

Championship Manager of the Season

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Mark Robins - Coventry

Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

League One Manager of the Season

Kieran McKenna - Ipswich

Steven Schumacher - Plymouth

Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday

League Two Manager of the Season

Paul Simpson - Carlisle

Richie Wellens - Leyton Orient

Steve Evans - Stevenage

Championship Player of the Season

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Viktor Gyökeres - Coventry

Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough

League One Player of the Season

Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough

Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday

League Two Player of the Season

Andy Cook - Bradford

Sam Hoskins - Northampton

Carl Piergianni - Stevenage

Championship Young Player of the Season

Alex Scott - Bristol City

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough

Amad Diallo - Sunderland

League One Young Player of the Season

Jes Rak-Sakyi - Charlton

Cameron Humphreys - Ipswich

Bali Mumba - Plymouth

League Two Young Player of the Season

Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester

Jayden Sweeney - Leyton Orient

Jacob Wakeling - Swindon

Championship Apprentice of the Season

Ash Phillips - Blackburn

Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City

Emre Tezgel - Stoke

League One Apprentice of the Season

Fábio Jaló - Barnsley

Zach Mitchell - Charlton

Gatlin O'Donkor - Oxford

League Two Apprentice of the Season

Matúš Holíček - Crewe

Emmanuel Ilesanmi - Harrogate

Josh Tomlinson - Northampton

EFL Teams of the Season

To be announced on the night.

Club Employee Award

John Clarke - Burton

Jerry Tocknell - Bristol City

Abdul Khalique - Portsmouth

Fan Engagement Award

Bolton Wanderers

Lincoln City

Reading

EFL Diversity Award

Bolton

Middlesbrough

Watford

Innovation Award

Millwall

Norwich

Portsmouth

Green Club Award

Bristol City

Northampton

Reading

Supporter of the Season

Les Miller - Luton

Diane Blazier - Norwich

Paula Martin - Reading

Sir Tom Finney Award

To be announced on the night.



Contribution to League Football

To be announced on the night.

2022/23 Goal of the Season

To be announced on the night.