2023 EFL Awards ceremony free stream: Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick, Mark Robins among those shortlisted

Watch free stream of EFL Awards 2023; Vincent Kompany, Mark Robins and Michael Carrick up for Championship manager of the year; Josh Brownhill, Viktor Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom in running for Championship's best player
Sunday 23 April 2023 11:26, UK
Watch the 2023 EFL Awards free on Sunday evening from 6.15pm as the managers and players from each division are crowned among 21 overall categories at a star-studded London ceremony.
Premier League-bound Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, Coventry boss Mark Robins and Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick are all in the running to be named as the Championship's manager of the season, with Josh Brownhill, Viktor Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom on the shortlist for best player.
In League One Steven Schumacher, Kieran McKenna and Darren Moore, managers of first to third-placed Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, are up for the division's managerial gong while Aaron Collins, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Barry Bannan will fight for the player-of-the-year award.
And in League Two, Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens - who led his team to the league title on Saturday - as well as Carlisle's Paul Simpson and Steve Evans of Stevenage comprise the three-man shortlist for best manager, with Andy Cook, Sam Hoskins and Carl Piergianni vying to win through in the player category.
Watch the awards unfold right here on this page, live from the Grosvenor House Hotel in London's Park Lane from 6.15pm on Sunday.
To keep track of proceedings, here's a run-through of the full shortlist of awards and nominees...
Championship Manager of the Season
Vincent Kompany - Burnley
Mark Robins - Coventry
Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough
League One Manager of the Season
Kieran McKenna - Ipswich
Steven Schumacher - Plymouth
Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday
League Two Manager of the Season
Paul Simpson - Carlisle
Richie Wellens - Leyton Orient
Steve Evans - Stevenage
Championship Player of the Season
Josh Brownhill - Burnley
Viktor Gyökeres - Coventry
Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough
League One Player of the Season
Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers
Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough
Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday
League Two Player of the Season
Andy Cook - Bradford
Sam Hoskins - Northampton
Carl Piergianni - Stevenage
Championship Young Player of the Season
Alex Scott - Bristol City
Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough
Amad Diallo - Sunderland
League One Young Player of the Season
Jes Rak-Sakyi - Charlton
Cameron Humphreys - Ipswich
Bali Mumba - Plymouth
League Two Young Player of the Season
Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester
Jayden Sweeney - Leyton Orient
Jacob Wakeling - Swindon
Championship Apprentice of the Season
Ash Phillips - Blackburn
Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City
Emre Tezgel - Stoke
League One Apprentice of the Season
Fábio Jaló - Barnsley
Zach Mitchell - Charlton
Gatlin O'Donkor - Oxford
League Two Apprentice of the Season
Matúš Holíček - Crewe
Emmanuel Ilesanmi - Harrogate
Josh Tomlinson - Northampton
EFL Teams of the Season
To be announced on the night.
Club Employee Award
John Clarke - Burton
Jerry Tocknell - Bristol City
Abdul Khalique - Portsmouth
Fan Engagement Award
Bolton Wanderers
Lincoln City
Reading
EFL Diversity Award
Bolton
Middlesbrough
Watford
Innovation Award
Millwall
Norwich
Portsmouth
Green Club Award
Bristol City
Northampton
Reading
Supporter of the Season
Les Miller - Luton
Diane Blazier - Norwich
Paula Martin - Reading
Sir Tom Finney Award
To be announced on the night.
Contribution to League Football
To be announced on the night.
2022/23 Goal of the Season
To be announced on the night.