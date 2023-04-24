Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Wehda

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream ! Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda | Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals with kick-off at 7pm.

The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances for Al-Nassr but he is yet to score in the King Cup.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.