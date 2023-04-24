 Skip to content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances for Al Nassr but is yet to score in the King Cup; Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who have a game in hand; Watch Al Nassr vs Al Wehda in a free stream here

Monday 24 April 2023 19:13, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals with kick-off at 7pm.

The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances for Al-Nassr but he is yet to score in the King Cup.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

