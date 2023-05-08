Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Al Nassr, who are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad; Ronaldo has already been linked with a move away from the club this summer; watch Al Nassr vs Khaleej in a free stream here
Monday 8 May 2023 14:53, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off at 5pm.
The 38-year-old has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Al Nassr but has already been linked with a move away from the club this summer and was seen venting his frustration at his own coaches as his side exited the King's Cup last month.
Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who are coached by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
