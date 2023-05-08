Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free stream! | Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej | Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off at 5pm.

The 38-year-old has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Al Nassr but has already been linked with a move away from the club this summer and was seen venting his frustration at his own coaches as his side exited the King's Cup last month.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who are coached by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.