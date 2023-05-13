Premier League Predictions: Brighton to beat Arsenal in Super Sunday classic

It really is shaping up to be a Super Sunday - how does tipster Jones Knows see the games going? He fancies Brighton to beat Arsenal in a classic.

Everton vs Manchester City, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Is this the moment the title takes a twist?

Ultimately it's hard to see Pep Guardiola's machine malfunctioning under pressure from the Goodison Park crowd. Been there, done it. Guardiola has won 14 of 15 games in management against Sean Dyche, which says to me his style of football finds a way to break the famous Dyche block. With Real Madrid on the horizon and the big games ramping up, a one-goal margin of victory will do just fine for Guardiola.

There is a bet I like, though, that does involve Everton getting a result. The edge is just too much to ignore. One way of turning the screw a little to get a chunkier price on Everton being able to frustrate the title chasers is to back Jordan Pickford to be carded and Everton to avoid defeat using the BuildABet tool that gives you a 28/1 shot with Sky Bet.

Image: Anthony Taylor is strict when it comes to timewasting

Anthony Taylor is the strictest referee when it comes to time wasting in the Premier League - he shows no patience for it. He has shown 14 yellow cards for that offence this season - the most of any referee - with nine of those for goalkeepers. That's six more than any other Premier League referee has produced for goalkeepers wasting time. He even booked Ederson after just 36 minutes in Manchester City's win at The Emirates. He'll be keeping a close eye on Pickford from those restarts.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Arsenal vs Brighton, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

There is a time and a place to invest in Brighton. This is it.

Roberto De Zerbi's side may have dropped their standards slightly in the freakish defeat to Everton, but the longer-term picture implies that they have the style of football to be more than competitive for this trip to the title challengers.

Brighton's recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Spurs, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is a simple way of constructing this argument.

In their last 18 matches across all competitions against those opponents, Brighton have won 10 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 31-22 while also winning the expected goals battle 24.74-22.30. That is a phenomenal set of results for a team outside the so-called elite.

Image: Roberto De Zerbi has added his own ideas to the Brighton success story

They have also won three of their last four visits to the Emirates Stadium in all competitions. And Arsenal remain vulnerable with their dogged pursuit of the title likely to end in disappointment.

At Newcastle they were brave and determined to stand up in a bearpit atmosphere, but they were fortunate to emerge with a clean sheet with the Toon creating 1.32-worth of expected goals, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing Aaron Ramsdale to make five saves. Arsenal are still conceding 1.8 goals per-game without William Saliba, and Brighton are very capable of keeping up with that average.

We could have a Premier League classic on our hands here if there is an early goal - and I'll be taking Brighton on the double chance (to win or draw) at 11/10 with Sky Bet, with the Brighton win and over 3.5 goals also a runner at 9/1.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3

Leicester vs Liverpool, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

It is seven years to the day since Leicester played the final game of their 2015/16 Premier League title-winning season. They are on the verge of becoming only the second Premier League title winner to be subsequently relegated - a fate which previously befell 1994/5 champions Blackburn. But with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes there remains hope - two genuine top-six players slumming it in a relegation battle. It's obvious where the problem lies. Leicester have no clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games - they are the only team in Europe's major leagues not to keep a clean sheet since the World Cup.

And now Liverpool come a-knocking, with a top-four finish now in their sights and boasting six wins in a row.

It's a game that screams goals but the market is aligned with that, so we'll head to the goalscorer market.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came close to delivering our best bet last weekend of scoring at 9/1, having a crisp drive tipped away by David Raya with one of three shots from his new hybrid position. He is worth following along with Ibrahim Konate (12/1) and Virgil van Dijk (7/1) to score anytime. No team have scored more from set-pieces than Jurgen Klopp's men (16) - and Leicester have a tendency to crumble under direct pressure in their box.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2