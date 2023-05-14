 Skip to content

Premier League Predictions: Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both goalscorer options against leaky Leicester

Leicester's leaky defence should be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and our tipster is backing some big-price goalscorers to take advantage.

Leicester vs Liverpool, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

It is seven years to the day since Leicester played the final game of their 2015/16 Premier League title-winning season. They are on the verge of becoming only the second Premier League title winner to be subsequently relegated - a fate which previously befell 1994/5 champions Blackburn. But with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes there remains hope - two genuine top-six players slumming it in a relegation battle. It's obvious where the problem lies. Leicester have no clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games - they are the only team in Europe's major leagues not to keep a clean sheet since the World Cup.

And now Liverpool come a-knocking, with a top-four finish now in their sights and boasting six wins in a row.

It's a game that screams goals but the market is aligned with that, so we'll head to the goalscorer market.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came close to delivering our best bet last weekend of scoring at 9/1, having a crisp drive tipped away by David Raya with one of three shots from his new hybrid position. He is worth following along with Ibrahim Konate (12/1) and Virgil van Dijk (7/1) to score anytime. No team have scored more from set-pieces than Jurgen Klopp's men (16) - and Leicester have a tendency to crumble under direct pressure in their box.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

