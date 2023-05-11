SWPL round-up: Rangers close gap as leaders Glasgow City beaten by Motherwell

Rangers moved to within two points of SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

The Jags pushed Celtic all the way on Sunday before suffering a late defeat, but they couldn't match their heroics in a tough match where Rangers dominated throughout.

Despite chances and hitting the crossbar, Rangers only broke the deadlock just before half-time. Lizzie Arnot, who scored their only goal against Hibs on Sunday, heading in from Rachel McLauchlan's cross.

Rangers doubled their lead with an hour on the clock, Kirsty Howat firing in after the ball eventually landed at the forwards' feet from a corner. Six minutes later and McLauchlan was involved again with Rangers' third as she won the penalty for her side. Tessel Middag smashed the ball into the net despite a hand from Khym Ramsay.

Rangers will now await the result of the Celtic v Glasgow City match on Thursday, live on Sky Sports. A win for Glasgow City will mean they can secure the SWPL title on Sunday, while a draw or win for Celtic would keep Rangers in the race for the title.

Image: Watch Celtic vs Glasgow City live on Sky Sports

Glasgow Women 0-3 Motherwell

Motherwell returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a 3-0 victory at Glasgow in the Park's Motor Group SWPL, reducing the gap to Spartans in seventh for 24 hours.

It took only four minutes to open the scoring against relegated Glasgow through Carla Boyce's 14th goal of the season, before Louisa Boyes secured the victory with a brace before half-time.

Motherwell's victory reduced the gap to Spartans momentarily before the four-point lead was restored with their victory over Hamilton Accies. Glasgow Women remain searching for their first points with two games of the season remaining.

Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Hibernian

Hearts ensured they would take the final bragging rights of the season with a narrow win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The Jambos were already guaranteed to finish fourth in the SWPL but this derby-day victory caps an impressive season under Eva Olid.

Erin Rennie opened the scoring after 22 minutes at a sold out Oriam before Aimee Anderson doubled their lead before the break with a rifled shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

Hibs reduced the deficit seven minutes after the restart as Katie Lockwood pulled one back with a towering header, and it very nearly inspired a dramatic comeback, with Siobhan Hunter's late header forcing a crucial save from Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

The victory moves Hearts 13 points clear of Hibernian, who remain four points clear of Partick Thistle in sixth with two games remaining.

Hamilton Academical 2-4 Spartans

Spartans maintained their unbeaten run since the split with a comfortable 4-2 victory away at Hamilton Academical, which dented the Accies survival hopes.

Becky Galbraith opened the scoring with her 13th goal of the season on 22 minutes and their lead was doubled seven minutes before half-time when Simone McMahon scored directly from a corner.

There were four goals in the second half as Hamilton Accies reduced the deficit first through Lucy Sinclair but Spartans got the next two goals to restore their healthy lead with goals from Hannah Jordan and Louise Mason, before MT Gardiner got a consolation goal for Accies.

Accies remain two points behind Dundee United after their late loss to Aberdeen while Spartans restored their four-point gap over Motherwell in the battle for seventh.

Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United

Aberdeen ensured their SWPL place for 2023/24 after a late goal at the Balmoral put them out of reach of the relegation play-off.

In a game of few chances, the only goal came through Aberdeen's top goalscorer Bayley Hutchison scored her 11th of the season, and perhaps one of the most important goals in her career.

Aberdeen are now seven points clear of Hamilton Academical who occupy the relegation play-off spot. Dundee United remain two points clear but face Glasgow Women who are without a point this season.