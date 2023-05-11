Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 36 tips and advice from experts

Follow Sky Sports for Fantasy Premier League coverage throughout the season, including tips, expert advice and the latest team news; the big questions are answered ahead of Gameweek 36
Thursday 11 May 2023 17:54, UK
Sky Sports is back with the weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.
Our expert Sam from the FPL family answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 36...
Since GW29, Wilson's been scoring at a rate of a goal every 50 minutes, which is frankly pretty incredible. I do have my doubts as to whether he will start both games in the double though, whereas Isak's place looks pretty assured, whether it's as the centre-forward or out on the left wing. Having both is totally viable, but if I were to choose just one, it would be Wilson thanks to his eye for goal.
If I had Solly March, I would reluctantly sell him. The injury has come at an unfortunate time for his owners, with back-to-back double gameweeks coming up for the Seagulls. A move to Alexis Mac Allister or Kaoru Mitoma would seem sensible, or if you fancy a gamble, a Newcastle midfielder. My pick there would be Joelinton, who has 6 goal involvements in his last 7 games.
Of all of the double gameweek players, I would say only Mitoma and Trippier are essential. Despite Newcastle's lack of clean sheets lately, Trippier is owned by around 65% of the game, so not having him will hurt your overall rank. Mitoma isn't quite so highly owned, but has demonstrated his explosive potential on a number of occasions this season and is arguably Brighton's key attacking threat now that March is injured.
With the double gameweek coming up for City in GW37, it's a brave FPL manager that transfers any of their players out, particularly with the league title still not secure. I've got Haaland and Grealish and plan to hold, as I've got good options on my bench should I need someone to sub on for the City boys.
Despite an overall disappointing campaign, Spurs have shown some signs of improvement under Ryan Mason and registered their first clean sheet in a while against Crystal Palace. However, it was the attacking prowess of wing-back Pedro Porro that caught my eye. With Emerson Royal returning in the back three, Porro was free to attack at will and was on setpiece/corner duties.
Outside of Spurs, the less-owned City assets are good differentials for those brave enough to play the 'Pep Roulette'. Alvarez, Foden and Mahrez should all see minutes, just make sure you've got a good FPL bench to cover the rotation.
The double gameweek players of course will get the majority of captaincy armbands - and rightly so. Isak, Wilson or Mitoma are all worthy of consideration.
However, how often have we seen the single-gameweek players steal the show in a DGW? Liverpool travel to Leicester on Monday night, with the Foxes conceding goals for fun, including 5 last time out against Fulham. With an outside chance of 4th place, Mo Salah and co will surely look for goals and another win to add to their run of six back-to-back victories, with the Egyptian on the radar.
And then of course, Haaland plays Everton, but beware of potential rotation around the huge Champions League ties with Real Madrid.