Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 36 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

Our expert Sam from the FPL family answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 36...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of the best goals from Matchweek 35 in the Premier League, including Willian, Danilo and Martin Odegaard.

Who would you pick out of Isak and Wilson? Is having both viable?

Since GW29, Wilson's been scoring at a rate of a goal every 50 minutes, which is frankly pretty incredible. I do have my doubts as to whether he will start both games in the double though, whereas Isak's place looks pretty assured, whether it's as the centre-forward or out on the left wing. Having both is totally viable, but if I were to choose just one, it would be Wilson thanks to his eye for goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of the best saves from matchweek 35 in the Premier League, including Arron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and David Raya.

Are you holding or selling Solly March? And if selling, who is the best replacement?

Image: Solly March - keep or sell?

If I had Solly March, I would reluctantly sell him. The injury has come at an unfortunate time for his owners, with back-to-back double gameweeks coming up for the Seagulls. A move to Alexis Mac Allister or Kaoru Mitoma would seem sensible, or if you fancy a gamble, a Newcastle midfielder. My pick there would be Joelinton, who has 6 goal involvements in his last 7 games.

With the tough double game week fixtures, how many doublers are essential and who are they?

Of all of the double gameweek players, I would say only Mitoma and Trippier are essential. Despite Newcastle's lack of clean sheets lately, Trippier is owned by around 65% of the game, so not having him will hurt your overall rank. Mitoma isn't quite so highly owned, but has demonstrated his explosive potential on a number of occasions this season and is arguably Brighton's key attacking threat now that March is injured.

Image: Kieran Trippier has a double gameweek

Image: Kaoru Mitoma could be a big points scorer in gameweek 36

What are you doing with Man City players with the threat of rotation?

With the double gameweek coming up for City in GW37, it's a brave FPL manager that transfers any of their players out, particularly with the league title still not secure. I've got Haaland and Grealish and plan to hold, as I've got good options on my bench should I need someone to sub on for the City boys.

Who are your favourite differentials?

Image: Pedro Porro could be a good differential for FPL managers

Despite an overall disappointing campaign, Spurs have shown some signs of improvement under Ryan Mason and registered their first clean sheet in a while against Crystal Palace. However, it was the attacking prowess of wing-back Pedro Porro that caught my eye. With Emerson Royal returning in the back three, Porro was free to attack at will and was on setpiece/corner duties.

Outside of Spurs, the less-owned City assets are good differentials for those brave enough to play the 'Pep Roulette'. Alvarez, Foden and Mahrez should all see minutes, just make sure you've got a good FPL bench to cover the rotation.

Who are the best captaincy options for the week?

Image: Erling Haaland can bounce back at Everton after a quiet night in Spain on Tuesday

The double gameweek players of course will get the majority of captaincy armbands - and rightly so. Isak, Wilson or Mitoma are all worthy of consideration.

However, how often have we seen the single-gameweek players steal the show in a DGW? Liverpool travel to Leicester on Monday night, with the Foxes conceding goals for fun, including 5 last time out against Fulham. With an outside chance of 4th place, Mo Salah and co will surely look for goals and another win to add to their run of six back-to-back victories, with the Egyptian on the radar.

And then of course, Haaland plays Everton, but beware of potential rotation around the huge Champions League ties with Real Madrid.