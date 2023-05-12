Premier League best bets: Morgan Gibbs-White to fire vs Chelsea at 8/1

Our tipster Jones Knows is sitting pretty on +40.5 points of profit for the season - and he can't believe the 8/1 about Morgan Gibbs-White scoring vs Chelsea.

How did we get on last weekend?

A losing bet. But a great bet.

The 9/1 on Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring from outside the box failed to cop a return but I'm convinced if you keep backing this bet at the current odds over the next 20 games, you'll be dancing in profit. Alexander-Arnold's switch of position is seeing him pop up in some very dangerous central areas and he's a player that possesses the quality to score from range. He's just as good as Kevin de Bruyne and Martin Odegaard in terms of technique. He had three shots from outside the box vs Brentford, with his final effort drawing a fingertip save from David Raya.

I don't mind a good loser.

P+L = +40.5

Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in all seven games since Frank Lampard took charge and there have been signs of life in the way Forest are attacking so I'm happy to invest in a Forest goals angle.

Steve Cooper's side didn't enjoy much territory in their win over Southampton but they attacked with great ruthlessness and quality when the game opened up in their favour. Both teams to score at 10/11 with Sky Bet makes sense and yet again the price on Morgan Gibbs-White scoring at 8/1 is like a light drawing a moth to a flame - with a happier outcome, hopefully! He's now the designated penalty-taker, has scored three in his last four and relishes big moments in matches. The 8/1 on offer is worth backing with double stakes. A proper punt that.

Newcastle remain the corner kings in the Premier League - they are now up to 243 corners for the season - that's 21 more than Manchester City. There is great value in them registering six or more vs Leeds, who will be defending deep under Sam Allardyce.

Manchester United have scored just 14 goals in their last 14 matches across all competitions, and eight of their last nine matches in the Premier League have fallen under the 2.5 goals line with just 1.5 total match goals scored per game.

The goal-shy nature of Wolves' games has also maintained under Julen Lopetegui - in fact, since the start of the 2020/21 season Wolves have averaged less than a goal every game, scoring just 104 goals in 111 Premier League matches. Under 3.5 goals looks a rock solid play at the prices.

Meanwhile, Brighton's recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Spurs, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is a simple way of constructing their double chance prospects at The Emirates.

In their last 18 matches across all competitions against those opponents, Brighton have won 10 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 31-22 while also winning the expected goals battle 24.74-22.30. That is a phenomenal set of results for a team outside the so-called elite and they can avoid defeat on Super Sunday.