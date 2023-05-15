SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic all win to take title race to final day

The top three sides all won in the SWPL to ensure the title race will go down to the final day next Sunday. Rangers host Glasgow City at Ibrox, while Celtic are at home to Hearts.

Glasgow City remain in pole position with a two-point lead over both Celtic and Rangers, who will both be hoping to leapfrog the leaders on a dramatic final day.

Hamilton and Dundee United also meet as both sides battle to avoid the relegation play-off final.

Hibernian 1-2 Celtic

Knowing only victory would keep their title hopes alive, Celtic secured a nervy win over Hibernian at Meadowbank

They took the lead with 16 minutes played when Kit Loferski, off the back of scoring the final goal in their 3-1 win over Glasgow City, latched on to Shen Menglu's cross to chip into the net.

The Glasgow side doubled their lead less than 20 minutes later through Claire O'Riordan. Having scored on Thursday she headed home again for her side, this time from a Jacynta free-kick.

It looked certain that Celtic would go on to win the game as they dominated possession and chances, having 18 shots in the match. However, the game ended in a nervy finish as Hibernian reduced the deficit well into additional time. Lia Tweedie's initial effort from a corner crashed off the post, but fell kindly for Nor Mustafa to volley home.

With the final kick of the game, Tweedie nearly broke Celtic hearts but her mishit shot from a cross was weak and allowed Pamela Tajonar to dive down low and make a crucial save.

Celtic go into the final day of the season at home to Hearts. They will start the day third, behind Rangers on goal difference and two points behind Glasgow City. Celtic will need to win and hope that the match between Rangers and Glasgow City ends in a draw or a Rangers win where Celtic better their rivals' goal difference.

Rangers 6-0 Heart of Midlothian

Rangers remain very much a part of the title race after a high-scoring win over Hearts, a result which boosts their goal difference, taking them above Celtic ahead of the final day.

Their opening goal was a stunner from PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee Kirsty MacLean. The midfielder perfectly placed her shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Brogan Hay doubled their advantage before Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick with less than 50 minutes played. Her opening goal was another special finish for a forward who now has five in her last three matches.

Megan Bell converted the final goal from the penalty spot, that goal taking Rangers above Celtic on goal difference.

Glasgow City 2-1 Partick Thistle

Glasgow City left it late to seal three points and ensure they'd take the advantage going into the final day.

It was another resolute Partick Thistle performance, but they were undone five minutes before half-time when Lauren Davidson drove forward and fired low into the net to increase her tally to 27 goals this season.

There were protests from the Thistle head coach Brian Graham, who along with his players felt Abbie Ferguson was fouled just before the goal.

The Jags weren't going down without a fight though and found an equaliser. A perfectly placed Amy Bulloch cross found Rebecca McGowan at the back post, where she volleyed past Erin Clachers.

City put the pressure on Thistle and it eventually told. With five minutes left to play, Emily Whelan found the run of Priscilla Chinchilla who expertly finished with a first-time shot inside the box. It was her 11th goal in the SWPL and could be her most important one this season.

Glasgow City go into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over Celtic and Rangers. They know a win will lift them the title but a draw could still be enough depending on Celtic's result against Hearts.

Dundee United 5-0 Glasgow Women

Dundee United ensured they remain two points clear of Hamilton with a comfortable win over relegated Glasgow Women.

The opening goal came after 27 minutes, Rebecca Foote finding Jade McLaren who headed the ball into the net. The lead was doubled three minutes later through Georgie Robb. McLaren scored her second shortly before the break, firing home from the edge of the box after a Danni McGinley pass.

United added two more goals in the second half, first from Rachel Todd with just over an hour played and then McGinley ending the scoring with her 16th SWPL goal of the season.

Dundee United host Hamilton on Sunday knowing that a draw or a win will be enough to guarantee their safety next season. Glasgow Women travel away to Spartans who are unbeaten since the split.

Hamilton 2-1 Aberdeen

Hamilton ensured that the battle to avoid the relegation play-off final would go to the last day of the season by claiming the win they knew they needed after Dundee United's victory over Glasgow Women.

Their hopes were raised early on when Jessica Broadrick was sent-off for Aberdeen after only six minutes, but it would take another 47 for Accies to make the advantage count. Lucy Sinclair got the opening goal, her second in as many games, before Eilidh Martin doubled their lead 15 minutes later.

A nervy finish for Accies would follow though, as Eilidh Shore reduced the deficit with just under a quarter of an hour to play.

Accies held on though and will travel to Gussie Park on Sunday knowing they must win to jump above Dundee United and avoid the relegation play-off.

Motherwell 2-3 Spartans

Spartans secured seventh place to finish top of the bottom-six table as they remained undefeated post-split.

With her second hat-trick in May, Becky Galbraith's goals proved the difference between the sides. The forward opened the scoring after just nine minutes and doubled Spartans' lead two minutes later with Julianne Ross and Mya Bates providing the assists.

With 17 minutes played, Tiree Burchill reduced the deficit for the Women of Steel but Galbraith completed her hat-trick before half-time with a perfect lob over the 'keeper.

Motherwell got a consolation goal through Kayla Jardine late in the game after a lengthy delay to play in the second half due to an injury to Spartans' Amelie Birse.

Spartans host relegated Glasgow Women on the final day of the season, where a win would condemn their opponents to a season without a point.