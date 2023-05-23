Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals in 13 appearances for Al Nassr, who are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad; Al Shabab are in third place with 56 points; watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in a free stream right here
Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:23, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League with kick-off at 7.30pm.
The 38-year-old has scored 17 goals in 13 appearances for second-placed Al Nassr as they look to close the gap on leaders Al Ittihad, who are three points clear.
Al Nassr have only lost once in their last five league matches whereas Al Shabab, who are in third place and seven points behind, have lost their last two.
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.