Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Shabab

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr against Al Shabab at 7.30pm

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The 38-year-old has scored 17 goals in 13 appearances for second-placed Al Nassr as they look to close the gap on leaders Al Ittihad, who are three points clear.

Al Nassr have only lost once in their last five league matches whereas Al Shabab, who are in third place and seven points behind, have lost their last two.