Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo could stay with lure of European football, hopes Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful the lure of European football can convince Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to stay at Brighton beyond this season.

Brighton guaranteed qualification for a place in Europe for the first time in their history following their weekend win over Southampton. A Europa League spot is all-but assured even ahead of their final two games of the season, starting against Manchester City live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night.

Caicedo submitted a transfer request in January on the back of a rejected bid from then league-leaders Arsenal - who remain interested in him this summer - while Mac Allister has attracted unsurprising interest given his central role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in December.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City Wednesday 24th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

But De Zerbi, who himself has come in for high praise from all quarters since taking charge last year, thinks they may not be about to play their final two matches for the club just yet.

"It can be the last game but I don't know," said the Brighton head coach. "They can have the possibility to change (clubs) because they deserve to play in another level.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Back Pages Tonight, David Ornstein from The Athletic claims that Arsenal's £200m potential outlay this summer is not a reaction to losing the title but an increase in revenues due to Champions League football

"But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. We can offer them one possibility more."

Asked if a European place can make the difference, De Zerbi replied: "It can be. They can have more motivation. But they are very good guys.

"When I work, I think for myself, I think for my club but I think still for the players because the players have one career, one life and we can't decide for them.

"I don't know what Tony (Bloom, Brighton owner) can decide but if they want to leave, for myself, it's right they leave."

Another of Brighton's stand-out performers under De Zerbi has been Kaoru Mitoma, who has marked his debut Premier League season with seven goals from the left flank.

"I would like him to score a minimum of 15 goals next year because he has this quality, this potential," De Zerbi added. "But considering it is his first year in the Premier League, his performances have been fantastic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi reflects on his management style, mentality and the importance of relationships with players

"I think yes, completely [he will be here next season]."

One player who is set to have entered his final week of competitive football for Brighton is Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill, whose spell at the Amex Stadium is due to end ahead of the new season.

"I hope he can play with us next year, but it's his decision and the decision of Chelsea.

"We have to be ready to change some players, but Levi is a top player for us."

Pep: De Zerbi among most influential managers of last 20 years

Ahead of Wednesday's game with Man City, opposition manager Pep Guardiola paid high praise to De Zerbi's achievements already at Brighton, saying he stood out among his peers over recent years for the distinctive style he had brought to the Amex.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years and says the Seagulls deserve their success this season

"Pay attention to what I'm going to say because I'm pretty convinced I'm right - he's one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years," he told reporters.

"There is no team playing in the way they play, it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have on the Premier League would be great, but I couldn't have expected it in such a short space of time.

"He creates 20, 25 chances a game. He monopolises the ball in a way I've never seen for a long, long time. The keeper is like a holding midfielder, everyone is involved, and if you don't play to a high level he can do whatever he wants against you.

"They deserve completely the compliments and success they have. It's a team I tried to learn a lot [from], it's like a Michelin-starred restaurant. It's unique."

Watch Brighton vs Man City live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday, kick-off 8pm.