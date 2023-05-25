Mason Mount: Manchester United frontrunners to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount this summer

Manchester United have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Mason Mount – if he leaves Chelsea this summer.

Erik ten Hag's club are understood to be showing the strongest interest in the England midfielder, ahead of rivals Liverpool.

They are also understood to have made a number of inquiries over his potential availability this season and have been encouraged by his complicated situation at Stamford Bridge.

Mount's contract expires in 2024 and - with Chelsea wanting him to stay - there have been talks about a new deal over the course of a difficult campaign on the field for team and player.

The player must fit into the responsible wage structure Chelsea are trying to implement, however, and those discussions have so far not found an agreement.

It has led Liverpool to show interest in Mount, who is being represented by Wasserman's Neil Fewings, who - among others - represents Virgil Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson.

Image: Mount came through the academy at Chelsea but could jump ship

But Manchester United are now believed to have moved ahead of their rivals, with Newcastle also watching the situation closely along with Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to hold talks with Mount after his appointment as Chelsea's new manager, which may change the dynamic of the situation.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino sees the midfielder as being integral to his plans and can influence his decision over whether to recommit to his boyhood club.

But if Mount sees his future elsewhere, Chelsea are prepared to sell him but will demand in excess of £70m for the 24-year-old.

'Man Utd preparing £55m bid'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's football correspondent David Ornstein reports that Manchester United are thought to be in pole position to sign Mason Mount should he leave Chelsea.

The Athletic's David Ornstein speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It's a complicated situation because the contract talks to date that have taken place have not gone to plan, from Chelsea's perspective. And for Mount as well, he is a Chelsea academy graduate and would have seen himself staying there long-term had things worked out.

"Talks were parked until the end of the season where Chelsea would either pick them up and try and reach an agreement - or sell him. Chelsea do not want him going into the final year of his contract.

"That has allowed other teams to build their interest. Arsenal's interest is strong, Liverpool's is the most well-documented, Thomas Tuchel on behalf of Bayern Munich, among others.

"Manchester United are preparing an offer of around £55m which is just short of what Chelsea might want. I've heard it's around £70m. The soundings you are getting that despite Chelsea maybe trying to give it one last go to try and keep him, it is possible now that he can leave.

"The other clubs are aware of his preference and there are talks between Manchester United and Chelsea in due course. But nothing is final, there is no decision on where he is going to end up. But it will gather pace now the domestic season is ending."