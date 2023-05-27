Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Ettifaq

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free stream! | Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr | Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr face an all-or-nothing title clash as Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off at 7pm.

Anything less than three points for the 38-year-old's side will mean they cannot wrestle the title from league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Even then, a victory for the table toppers against Al Feiha, at the same time on Saturday evening, would secure the league for them too.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, who are coached by Nuno Espirito Santo. The league table is decided by head-to-head record - meaning if the two sides end level on points, Al-Ittihad's superior results against Al Nassr this season would be enough to secure them top spot.