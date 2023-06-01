 Skip to content

Phil Neville sacked by Inter Miami after defeat to New York Red Bulls leaves them bottom of MLS Eastern Conference

Thursday 1 June 2023 23:24, UK

Phil Neville has been sacked by Inter Miami after a run of 10 defeats from 15 in the MLS this season
Image: Phil Neville has been sacked by Inter Miami after a run of 10 defeats from 15 in the MLS this season

