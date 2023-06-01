Phil Neville sacked by Inter Miami after defeat to New York Red Bulls leaves them bottom of MLS Eastern Conference

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville sacked after 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls leaving them bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference; result is fourth defeat in row and 10th from 15 league games this season
Thursday 1 June 2023 23:24, UK
Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has been sacked after the club's 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls which left them bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.
The result was their fourth defeat in a row and their 10th from 15 games in the MLS this season.
More to follow...
