Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan star retires from football aged 41

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football aged 41; Swedish striker scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 in 122 for his country; Ibrahimovic told fans at AC Milan's San Siro he was saying "goodbye to football, but not to you"
Sunday 4 June 2023 23:07, UK
AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday he had decided to end his football career.
The 41-year-old's Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable and successful career.
Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.
"I say goodbye to football but not to you." he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.
The striker started his professional career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before embarking on a career that has included leading European teams including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Milan.
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.
After entering the pitch at the end of Milan's final game of the season, a visibly emotional Ibrahimovic said: "I have many memories and many emotions in here, the first time I arrived here you gave me happiness. The second time, love. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you. See you around, if you're lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye."
Earlier in the evening Rafael Leao had celebrated his second, and Milan's third, goal of the game by celebrating with the veteran striker on the sidelines.
His departure was marked from the stands at the San Siro with a large Tifo spelling out 'Godbye' held aloft by fans.