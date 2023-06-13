Niamh Fahey: Liverpool Women captain signs one-year contract extension with WSL side

Liverpool Women captain Niamh Fahey has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland defender has agreed a deal that will run until the summer of 2024, for what will be her sixth season on Merseyside.

Fahey has made 106 Liverpool appearances since arriving in 2018 after leaving Bordeaux.

Image: Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey

She said on Liverpool's official website: "It was an easy decision and I'm delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club - I couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"I'm already massively excited for next season. I've been here five years, seen a lot of changes but the position we're in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

"I'm delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table."

Liverpool finished seventh on their return to the WSL last season, after two campaigns in the Championship.

Fahey is currently involved in a pre-tournament camp to prepare for this summer's Women's World Cup camp and, selection permitting, is set for her first major tournament with Republic of Ireland in Australia and New Zealand this July.

Head coach Matt Beard said: "Niamh's a fantastic person, a fantastic leader and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country.

"She's our captain and we're delighted she's decided to extend her contract."