Kyle Walker: Bayern Munich put England and Man City defender on transfer shortlist

Man City defender Kyle Walker is being "closely monitored" by Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

Walker, 33, has one year left on his deal at the Etihad and could be leaving City this summer after being left on the bench for the Champions League final win over Inter Milan earlier this month.

Bayern, according to Sky in Germany, are aware of this and have internally discussed signing the defender, who can play as a right-back and centre-back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out who are Sky Sports' top 20-ranked free agents this summer, including Eden Hazard, David De Gea and Wilfried Zaha.

So far there has been no contact from Bayern over a transfer for Walker but he is being watched closely and is on the club's shortlist.

Walker, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017 for £50m, has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League in his six years in Manchester.

PSG target Silva will be allowed to leave City

Image: Bernardo Silva could be on the move this summer

Man City will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to leave the club.

However, as has previously been the case, the player and his representatives must request a transfer and present a suitable offer to the treble-winners to consider.

Paris Saint-German are interested in signing him, while Barcelona are also long-term admirers of the Portugal international.

In an ideal world for City, Silva would stay and sign a new long-term contract, having been instrumental in their momentous achievements last season, winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

However, Silva is understood to have considered a move away from City last summer, which did not materialise.

Meanwhile, City are continuing talks over the signing of midfielder Matteo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Barca remain keen on Gundogan

Image: Ilkay Gundogan kisses the Champions League trophy

Barcelona are looking to sign at least one new midfielder this summer and remain keen on City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer.

Gundogan is in talks with treble-winners City over a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

However, the length of the deal on offer for the 32-year-old - one-year plus an option of a further 12 months - has been a sticking point.

Barca are thought to be among the clubs willing to offer him a longer deal while Arsenal are also interested in Gundogan.