Peter Drury: Sky Sports announce signing of experienced commentator from 2023/24 Premier League season

Experienced commentator Peter Drury will join Sky Sports to cover Premier League football from the 2023/24 season.

Drury has over 30 years of experience across TV and radio and will join a team of Sky Sports commentators including Rob Hawthorne, Bill Leslie, Seb Hutchinson, Dan Mann, Gary Weaver and Ian Crocker for the new campaign.

Drury, who has won multiple broadcasting awards including Football Supporters' Association Commentator of the Year for three of the last four seasons, is already a member of the Comcast family and will continue his role with NBC, also providing commentary on their Premier League coverage.

He said: "I'm massively excited to be joining Sky's outstanding roster of commentators. To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can't wait to get started."

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "We're looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports. Peter's one of the game's most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League."

Drury, also a winner of the prestigious Sports Journalists' Association Sports Commentator of the Year award in 2020, has previously worked for BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

On Saturday, it was announced that legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season after spearheading the company's Premier League coverage for over 30 years.