Scotland reporter notebook: Why winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying is no surprise ahead of Georgia test

As Scotland attempt to make it four wins out of four in Euro 2024 qualifying against Georgia on Tuesday, Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains why the form of Steve Clarke's side is no surprise...

Going into the game against Norway in Oslo at the weekend and speaking to some of the travelling Tartan Army, I had never heard them so confident about getting a big away result. This wasn't bravado but genuine confidence and faith in the team and the manager. Had I been able to see into the future and tell them how Scotland would win, I would probably have been accused of drinking too many £10 Oslo pints or sitting in the sun too long in the 30-degree Norwegian heat.

As much as it was unexpected with four minutes to go, it really shouldn't be a surprise. Scotland have scored important late goals in the past couple of years. Remember Scott McTominay's crucial late winner over Israel at Hampden Park or Lyndon Dykes' goal in the Faroe Islands. Even going back to Steve Clarke's first game in charge against Cyprus in June 2019, Scotland go to the end.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland manager Steve Clarke is urging his players to keep their focus against Georgia and make it four straight wins in Euro 2024 qualifying

Since Euro 2020, Scotland have won 13 of their 20 games losing just four. Yes, they were unable to beat Ukraine in the important World Cup playoff semi-final but if anything, it has just made them more determined to reach Germany next year. They also lost to Ireland in the Nations League last June.

This year, most of the squad went to Spain for a training camp to ease the gap between the end of the domestic season and the resumption of international football. It seems as if Scotland are better equipped to cope with the games this year compared to last.

Scotland can play better than they did against Norway, there is no doubt but if the performance can be questioned, the desire, spirit and ultimately result can't be. Steve Clarke always seems to have at least two or three players on the field that can make a difference. His substitutions worked, Norway's did not, with Erling Haaland taken off as they tried to hang on.

Image: Kenny McLean completed Scotland's late turnaround in Norway on Saturday

Now to the next game, Georgia. We can all remember the issues we have had in the past in Tbilisi that effectively ended hopes of reaching Euro 2008 and Euro 2016, but we have been successful in our meetings in Glasgow although only just. Craig Beattie's injury-time winner at Hampden Park gave Alex McLeish a win in his first game in charge of the national team in 2007 while an own goal helped Gordon Strachan's side to victory at Ibrox in 2014.

This is a Georgia team that have lost just once in their last 15 games and are fresh from beating Cyprus at the weekend. Their manager Willy Sangol, who played for France in the 2006 World Cup final defeat to Italy, is building momentum with his team too and has midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has just won Serie A with Napoli, in their squad.

They will see this as an opportunity to get into the mix in the group and have already taken a point from Norway.

Scotland won't be intimidated by good players and big names as they proved against Spain and Norway. Clarke focuses on the collective danger of the opposition. He is aware of their form and the dangers they pose. He is also aware of what his team can do and what a win will mean in this group.

They have never won their opening four qualifiers before but with this team, they are making the unlikely likely just now, even when not at their best.

Clarke said at his media conference "everyone likes to be loved". One thing is for sure, Scotland fans are loving the journey the national team is taking them on just now. A win on Tuesday and it is a step closer on the journey to Germany and back-to-back European Championship finals.