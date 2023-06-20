Chelsea transfer news: Blues confirm £52m Christopher Nkunku signing from RB Leipzig

Chelsea have confirmed the £52m transfer of France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Nkunku, who will officially become a Chelsea player on July 1, has agreed to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports News reported in October that Chelsea were willing to pay above the 25-year-old's €60m release clause, which came into effect this summer, but it appears they have now chosen to meet that fee.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," said Nkunku, who came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth system.

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

Nkunku, who scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, can play as a centre forward and in the No 10 position.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.

"He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season."

Nkunku is Chelsea's second signing of the summer after the transfer of 16-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle for €20m (£17.27m). He will not join the club until 2025, when he turns 18.

