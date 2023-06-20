Scotland vs Georgia suspended after seven minutes due to waterlogged pitch before resuming nearly two hours later

Scotland's match with Georgia was suspended after just seven minutes of action due to heavy rainfall; poor conditions began at Hampden Park around half an hour before kick-off; Scotland were leading 1-0 through Callum McGregor, and play eventually resumed at 9.35pm
Tuesday 20 June 2023 22:26, UK
Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia was temporarily suspended after just seven minutes of action due to a waterlogged pitch caused by heavy rainfall in the hour before kick-off.
Steve Clarke's side were leading 1-0 through Callum McGregor's early strike, with Georgia complaining about the conditions in and around the goal as the midfielder's strike was heavily assisted by the poor conditions.
When the referee called both sets of players off the pitch, ground staff were given two opportunities to sweep the rainfall off the surface. The Hampden surface failed the first inspection but passed the second.
Both sets of players warmed up on the pitch 10 minutes later, but were then mysteriously sent back inside. The Scotland players re-emerged with the game set to resume where it left off at 9.15pm.
Then, in bizarre scenes, Georgia's players initially refused to resume the game - leaving the prepared Scotland players bemused on the pitch. The visiting players eventually emerged from the tunnel for the resumption at 9.35pm, one hour and 40 minutes after the game initially kicked off.