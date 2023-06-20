Scotland vs Georgia suspended after seven minutes due to waterlogged pitch before resuming nearly two hours later

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia was temporarily suspended after just seven minutes of action due to a waterlogged pitch caused by heavy rainfall in the hour before kick-off.

Steve Clarke's side were leading 1-0 through Callum McGregor's early strike, with Georgia complaining about the conditions in and around the goal as the midfielder's strike was heavily assisted by the poor conditions.

What are UEFA's rules on abandonments? If a match cannot start or cannot be played in full, the full or remaining match time is, as a rule, played on the next day, without prejudice to any possible disciplinary measures. For that purpose, the host associations must conclude all the necessary agreements to ensure that the required facilities are available and can be operated.

If a match cannot be rescheduled the next day, the Uefa administration fixes a new date, during or as close as possible to the international match calendar window concerned. The rescheduling may entail exceptions to the regular match scheduling pattern.

When the referee called both sets of players off the pitch, ground staff were given two opportunities to sweep the rainfall off the surface. The Hampden surface failed the first inspection but passed the second.

Both sets of players warmed up on the pitch 10 minutes later, but were then mysteriously sent back inside. The Scotland players re-emerged with the game set to resume where it left off at 9.15pm.

Then, in bizarre scenes, Georgia's players initially refused to resume the game - leaving the prepared Scotland players bemused on the pitch. The visiting players eventually emerged from the tunnel for the resumption at 9.35pm, one hour and 40 minutes after the game initially kicked off.

A soggy Scotland - in pictures!

Image: Heavy rainfall started at Hampden Park around half an hour before kick-off

Image: The match kicked off despite the poor conditions

Image: Callum McGregor's water-assisted goal gave Scotland the lead on five minutes

Image: Georgia players complained about the conditions

Image: Ground staff were given two 20 minute periods to clear water off the pitch before inspections

Image: Scotland fans sang along to "Why Does It Always Rain On Me?" from the stands