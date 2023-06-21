Steve Clarke praises Scotland fans after long rain delay in Euro 2024 qualifier as Willy Sagnol criticises UEFA

Steve Clarke hailed Scotland supporters for helping them through a "surreal" night where their Euro 2024 qualifier was delayed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain before kick-off created unsuitable conditions at Hampden Park and the match was stopped for 90 minutes after seven minutes of play so ground staff could remove the excess water from the pitch.

Scotland went on to beat Georgia 2-0 to make it four wins from four from their qualifying campaign, with the match finishing at 11.20pm. Clarke hailed the home supporters for staying with their team during their delay and into the night.

"It was a really strange, surreal night, but we did the most important thing and got the three points and it's a really good first half of the campaign," Clarke said.

"The players were magnificent. They stayed focused on the game, came out to warm up I don't know how many times.

Image: Scotland's game with Georgia was suspended after just seven minutes of action

"But I have to mention the crowd. Every time the players came out to warm up, the crowd were there singing and cheering and letting the players know they were there to support them.

"It could have been easy for people to drift away but they stayed with the team and we really appreciate that."

When the referee called both sets of players off the pitch, ground staff were given two opportunities to sweep the rainfall off the surface. The Hampden surface failed the first inspection but passed the second.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland fans sang along to Travis' hit 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me' during a lengthy delay in their 2-0 win over Georgia at Hampden Park

Both sets of players warmed up on the pitch 10 minutes later, but were then mysteriously sent back inside. The Scotland players re-emerged with the game set to resume where it left off at 9.15pm.

Then, in bizarre scenes, Georgia's players initially refused to resume the game - leaving the prepared Scotland players bemused on the pitch. The visiting players eventually emerged from the tunnel for the resumption at 9.35pm, one hour and 40 minutes after the game initially kicked off.

Asked to explain his version of events, Clarke said: "The Georgian boys were looking at the way the pitch was at the start of the game and were thinking it was still the same.

"When both teams were in the tunnel one of the times we came out, you could see it was pouring again and on the back of that, they were thinking the pitch wouldn't be any better.

"But the pitch did start to drain. The volunteers, a big mention for them as well, out there sweeping the water off the pitch and doing everything they can to get the game on.

"And when Georgia came out and had a look in the warm-up, they could see the pitch is fine. We got there in the end."

Georgia boss: We were treated like objects by UEFA

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Georgia manager Willy Sagnol criticises UEFA for showing a lack of respect after pressuring them to play their Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland after a lengthy rain delay

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol criticised UEFA for showing a lack of respect for his team - by forcing them to come out quickly to resume the game.

He said: "The delegate of UEFA said [to us]: 'We have to play in six minutes'. How can you say [that] to some players, who have been inside for 30 minutes, who haven't had a proper dinner or lunch in about four-and-a-half or five hours? How can you say that to professional people?

"Even the captain of Scotland, (Andy) Robertson, said in the corridor: 'Maybe we should not restart the match'. Because I think everybody had enough of the situation. The players were cold, they were not feeling good. Everybody had enough of waiting.

"We were considered a bit like objects. [They said]: 'shut up and do what I tell you to do'."

Robertson: Important for game to go ahead if pitch was playable

Scotland captain Andy Robertson echoed Clarke's praise for both the fans and the volunteers to get the game on but said UEFA needed to be trusted in their decision-making.

"A huge thanks to the ground staff - and even the ball boys were trying to get the rain off the pitch," Robertson told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"It was a real team effort from all of them to get the game on. We can't thank them enough as without them the game wouldn't have happened.

"We had the problem that Georgia didn't want the game to go ahead - luckily the right thing happened. The pitch was in a playable condition and more importantly, we managed to get the three points.

"The fans, every time we warmed up the cheers got louder and louder and we can't thank them enough. It's a massive start for us in the campaign.

"From a Scotland point of view, even if it was 0-0, we would have still wanted the game to go ahead. We didn't want to be coming back a later day, or even today [Wednesday]. It was important to get the game ahead if the pitch was playable.

"Maybe the score kind of came into it and they [Georgia] wanted to delay as much as you can, but you have to trust UEFA at that point. The pitch was heavy on our legs, it was the longest night of playing a football game."

Scotland-Georgia suspended - the full timeline

7.47pm: Scotland vs Georgia kicks off in torrential conditions, with water splashing with every move from the players and the ball continuously getting stuck.

Image: Heavy rainfall started at Hampden Park around 90 minutes before kick-off

7.53pm: Callum McGregor puts Scotland ahead after six minutes.

7.54pm: There is a VAR check on the goal as the referee Istvan Vad consults with officials on the touchline. The Hungarian official then speaks to both captains - as well as some players attempting to intervene - about the playing conditions.

7.57pm: The players and match officials return to the dressing rooms as grounds staff, SFA staff and ball boys and girls begin sweeping the pitch of surface water.

Image: The match kicked off at 7.45pm as normal despite the conditions

8pm: UEFA confirms the game would be suspended for 20 minutes to allow the surface water to be cleared, when a first pitch inspection would take place.

8.15pm: The referee and an accompanying match official make their first pitch inspection as staff continue to work on clearing the surface.

8.21pm: The pitch does not pass the first inspection, with another scheduled for 8.35pm. It is also reported that if the game is not played on Tuesday evening, it would be rescheduled for Wednesday, either at Hampden Park or St Mirren if Hampden Park was deemed unplayable.

8.33pm: The referee and an accompanying match official conduct a second pitch inspection, as both teams, backroom staff and association officials congregate by the dugouts, waiting for a decision.

Image: Georgia's players initially failed to come back on but the restarted at 9.35pm

8.40pm: It is announced the players will come out for a 10 minute warm-up at 8.45pm. The referee would consult with the captains and if they agreed, play would resume at 8.55pm.

8.45pm: Both sets of players emerge for their warm-up as rain begins to fall again. However, the ball is rolling well along the surface, with the goal mouths still receiving the most attention.

8.59pm: The players had back down the tunnel - much to the bemusement of the Scotland fans and players.

9.02pm: The restart time is pushed back to 9.15pm.

9.11pm: The Scotland players emerge from the tunnel, ready to resume the game. However, there is no sign of the Georgia players.

9.17pm: Viaplay Sports reports that the Georgia team are refusing to come back out to restart the game. The Scotland players remain on the pitch, continuing their second warm-up.

9.19pm: The referee emerges again with the ball under his arm, and conducts another mini pitch inspection, to the continuing annoyance of the players and fans.

Image: Scott McTominay doubles Scotland's lead over Georgia at Hampden Park

9.22pm: The restart time is delayed again until 9.30pm. The Scotland fans air their frustrations, as the players applaud them for their patience. They soon return to the dressing room once again.

9.25pm: The Georgia players emerge from their dressing room to a chorus of boos from the home fans.

9.29pm: The restart is delayed once more to 9.35pm.

9.34pm: The Scotland players come back out onto the pitch to a huge roar as play restarts - an hour and 40 minutes after the game was initially suspended.