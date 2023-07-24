 Skip to content

LIVE STREAM: Watch The Transfer Show live on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours with a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News, including expert analysis from reporters and guests

Monday 24 July 2023 17:03, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours by watching a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News.

With the window in full swing and clubs looking to do business before the Premier League season begins in August, we'll have you covered with a live stream of Sky Sports News, including expert analysis from reporters and guests.

Also See:

Keep across the Sky Sports App to catch the live streams of The Transfer Show throughout the summer window on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Golf

Get Sky Sports

Football

Fanatics powered by Sky Sports