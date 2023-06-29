 Skip to content

LIVE STREAM: Watch The Transfer Show live on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours with a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News, including expert analysis from reporters and guests

Thursday 29 June 2023 18:50, UK

Watch a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours by watching a live stream of The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News.

With the window in full swing and clubs looking to do business before their pre-season schedules begin in July, we'll have you covered with a live stream of Sky Sports News coverage from 7pm, including expert analysis from reporters and guests.

Keep across the Sky Sports App to catch the live streams of The Transfer Show throughout the summer window on Sky Sports News.

