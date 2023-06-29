Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool meet with RB Leipzig player's representatives as part of midfield rebuild

Dominik Szoboszlai has moved up Liverpool’s list for their midfield rebuild after the club met with his representatives.

The 22-year-old, also heavily tracked by Newcastle United, has a €70m (£60m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, which is understood to expire on June 30.

The Hungarian's comfort in playing across the midfield, his impressive chance creation metrics, and ball-carrying ability fits the profile Liverpool are after.

The club have been exploring multiple options to enhance the technical quality, dynamism, and depth in their central area.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is also a target, while background work has been done on Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Khephren Thuram of Nice.

Image: Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is wanted by Liverpool

Liverpool are navigating the biggest shake up of Jurgen Klopp's tenure at a time when the market - especially for midfielders - is severely inflated, and without Champions League revenue or a big player sale to help.

Affordability, availability, and the appetite to restore Liverpool as a domestic and European force are the core factors being assessed.

The Reds secured Alexis Mac Allister at the start of June for an initial fee of around £35m in the type of shrewd transfer that had marked them out as recruitment leaders.

However, that deal is viewed as an anomaly rather than the norm during a summer of soaring valuations.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.