Brentford transfer news: Nathan Collins set to become £23m club-record transfer from Wolves

The transfer for Collins, who signed for Wolves from Stoke last summer for around £20m, will surpass the £21m fee paid for 21-year-old German forward Kevin Schade and make him Brentford's most expensive signing ever; centre-back has been a priority position for the Bees

Lyall Thomas

News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Sunday 2 July 2023 20:34, UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers&#39; Nathan Collins applauds the supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Image: Nathan Collins is expected to become Brentford's most expensive signing

Brentford have agreed a club-record deal to sign centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves for £23m.

The transfer for Collins, who signed for Wolves from Stoke last summer for around £20m, will surpass the £21m fee paid for 21-year-old German forward Kevin Schade and make him Brentford's most expensive signing ever.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who has 14 caps for his country, will undergo a medical with the west London club in the next few days.

Ireland&#39;s Nathan Collins, right, celebrates after scoring his side&#39;s opening goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Image: Collins' fee would surpass the £21m paid for Kevin Schade

Sky Sports News reported last week that they were in advanced talks to sign the defender.

Centre-back has been a priority position for Brentford this summer as they look to build on their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Wolves reportedly rejected an offer from Napoli for another of their centre-backs, Max Kilman. The bid is said to be worth £30.5m but the Premier League side appear to be holding out for more.

