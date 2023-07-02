Brentford transfer news: Nathan Collins set to become £23m club-record transfer from Wolves

Brentford have agreed a club-record deal to sign centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves for £23m.

The transfer for Collins, who signed for Wolves from Stoke last summer for around £20m, will surpass the £21m fee paid for 21-year-old German forward Kevin Schade and make him Brentford's most expensive signing ever.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who has 14 caps for his country, will undergo a medical with the west London club in the next few days.

Image: Collins' fee would surpass the £21m paid for Kevin Schade

Sky Sports News reported last week that they were in advanced talks to sign the defender.

Centre-back has been a priority position for Brentford this summer as they look to build on their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Wolves reportedly rejected an offer from Napoli for another of their centre-backs, Max Kilman. The bid is said to be worth £30.5m but the Premier League side appear to be holding out for more.

