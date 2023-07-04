Geoff Shreeves to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years of service as touchline Premier League reporter

Geoff Shreeves has announced he is leaving Sky Sports this summer; Shreeves said: "There's an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party"; Sky thanks him for his service and wishes him the very best for the future

Geoff Shreeves has announced he is leaving Sky Sports.

The veteran reporter has been an ever-present part of Sky's coverage since joining the organisation in 1992.

His arrival at Sky coincided with the dawn of the Premier League and, with his vast experience in the game, his voice has become a constant for football enthusiasts across three decades.

Shreeves' pitchside presence and post-game interviews with players and managers on match-days are a staple of the coverage. The 58-year-old also presented The Debate, Sunday Supplement and The Football Show but he has now made the decision to leave Sky.

On announcing the news, Shreeves said: "There's an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party.

"And that's what my 32 years at Sky have been - the most fantastic party I could ever imagined attending. From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City's title celebrations last season - with plenty in between.

"I have been fortunate to work for a ground-breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on.

"Sky have been incredibly generous in recognition of my service and I can't speak more highly of so many people I've worked with there over three decades. I now have the opportunity for new experiences which I'm looking forward to announcing in the very near future."

Shreeves started out his career as an estate agent but by a quirk of fate ended up working at the World Cup in 1990.

Two years later, he was a touchline Premier League reporter on the day the competition was first televised by Sky Sports as Teddy Sheringham scored the winner for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool in August 1992.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes said: "Geoff has been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team and the best tunnel reporter in the business, interviewing the biggest names at the biggest games for over 30 years. Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. As Sir Alex always said, Well done, Geoff!"