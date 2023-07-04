Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic forward signs new four-year deal at Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi has ended speculation about his future by signing a new four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The Japan international scored 34 goals in 50 games for the Hoops last season to help Celtic to a domestic treble.

His form had led to reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer following the departure of boss Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham.

But the 28-year-old has committed his future to Celtic by signing a deal that will keep him at Parkhead until 2027.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kyogo's extension comes a day after Jota was sold by Celtic for £25m to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

"I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club," Kyogo told the club's official website. "It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters.

"Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in.

"We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans' faces."

Kyogo, who has scored 54 goals in 83 games for Celtic since joining from Japanese side Vissel Kobe in 2021, says he is "looking forward" to working with new boss Brendan Rodgers.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He added: "Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our club. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League.

"My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches.

"I am looking forward to getting started and working with Brendan. He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here. I and my team mates are looking forward to working with him."

Kyogo was voted PFA Scotland and SFWA Player of the Year last season and has been described as an "unbelievable talent" by his new manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi says he is 'grateful' for being awarded PFA Scotland Player of the Year

The Northern Irishman told the club's official website: "It is brilliant news for the club. Kyogo is an important player for us so I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

"Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities. In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a Treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.

"He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent.

"I am looking forward to working with him and helping him and the wider team develop to help drive the club forward."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.