Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice’s £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal still awaiting confirmation

There is still no confirmation of Declan Rice’s £105m transfer from West Ham to Arsenal.

The transfer was agreed eight days ago and the Hammers, who were awaiting the paperwork needed to conclude the deal on Friday, are becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay.

One insider has told Sky Sports News: "I've never known anything like this saga".

However, West Ham still expect the deal to be completed shortly, while Arsenal are hoping to seal their club-record signing before heading to the US for a pre-season tour on Sunday.

The hold-up is being caused by delays with the paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal's lawyers.

As far as West Ham are aware, Rice has passed his Gunners medical and has been training regularly while on holiday in Portugal.

The deal is broken down into an initial payment of £100m with £5m in add-ons and will eclipse Arsenal's previous record purchase, which is currently Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72m in 2019.

Rice's signing will be just short of the British transfer record, which was set by Chelsea when they paid Benfica £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez in January.

Arsenal did conclude the £38m signing of Jurrien Timber, who has signed a five-year contract, on Friday.

The Gunners have paid Ajax £34m up front for Timber, with the remainder of the fee made up in performance-related add-ons.

Timber has been signed as a right-back - a role that was predominantly fulfilled by Ben White last season - but can also play at centre-back, and has previously attracted interest from Manchester United.

'Rice expected to be on plane for US tour'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"The focus is now on the Declan Rice deal and when it will get announced.

"As of 4pm on Friday, it was our understanding that West Ham hadn't received the final paperwork but we have been saying Arsenal are very hopeful that the signing will be announced and formalised before they fly out for their US tour on Sunday afternoon.

"As it stands, Rice is expected to be on that flight."

'Nothing to worry about for Arsenal fans'

The Athletic's David Ornstein speaking on Back Pages Tonight on Sky Sports News:

"My understanding is everything [on Rice] is pretty much done and dusted. For Arsenal fans there's nothing to be concerned about.

"The Gunners are committing a record fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons. Of course, they still needed to agree the payment structure, which got done, and the announcement can take time with a deal of this magnitude.

"There's a lot to work through on various sides of the deal but to my knowledge, it is on track, they'll get the final stages done and everyone will get this announcement they've all been waiting for in due course."

Moyes: West Ham cannot buy until Rice is sold

West Ham manager David Moyes says the Hammers cannot reinvest in new signings until the Rice deal is done.

"I've just been listening to Sky and taking the news from Sky - you seem to know more about it than me and getting the news quicker than I'm getting!" said Moyes.

"Until it's done we can't plan anything really. We will wait to see what happens. Everyone knows the situation - we are waiting for something to happen.

"I don't think we can replace Declan exactly like-for-like. But we will add to the squad as time goes on. We won't give you any names or what we're going to do."

If Arsenal needed any further convincing over the merits of a move for Declan Rice, they got it just after the half-hour mark during their 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium in April.

Mikel Arteta's side were two goals up and seemingly cruising towards a victory which would have sent them six points clear of Manchester City. But it all changed with a moment of quick-thinking from a player they now hope to make their record signing.

Rice, seeing Kieran Tierney about to aim a pass towards Thomas Partey deep in the Arsenal half, set off on a sprint to close the Ghanaian down, reaching him just in time to steal possession, then carrying the ball into the box and finding the onrushing Lucas Paqueta.

Image: How Declan Rice compares to Arsenal's midfielders

The subsequent penalty, won by Paqueta and scored by Said Benrahma, shifted the momentum of the game away from Arsenal. Perhaps even that of the title race too. And it started with Rice.

That passage of play showed many of the qualities that make Rice so appealing to Arsenal: the anticipation to spot the opportunity; the speed and power to get there and emerge with the ball; the composure to set up his team-mate and force the penalty.

Jude Bellingham became the most expensive English player of all time when he made the £115m move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Rice becomes the second most expensive ever, costing £5m more than the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

It would also be only the third time an English club has paid over £100m for a player.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says Arsenal's seemingly enhanced willingness to spend is a "reward" for Mikel Arteta.

"Arsenal are actually in a very strong position when it comes to spending," he told Sky Sports News.

"The reason for that is they have managed to get their wages under control.

"Arsenal's wages are lower than they were in 2018. They are £150m to £170m less than Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. That has given them the flexibility to go into the market and buy new players without having to worry too much.

"Plus they have got the additional benefits of Champions League matches coming in, premium prices and the minimum I would say prize money of £50m from being participants.

"So you factor that all together and they've probably still got a bit of leeway in terms of what they can spend over this present window."

When asked if there's been a strategy change at Arsenal, he added: "Yes. They had a retrenchment. They went through some fallow years when they weren't qualifying for the Champions League.

"They have managed to get rid of high earners, the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off that payroll, and that has given them the ability to now go into the market and be very competitive and try to match other clubs.

"Arsenal used to be known as the Bank of England club. They've always been well run financially and I think this change in terms of spending is a reward for Mikel Arteta in terms of his ability to get them into those Champions League places again, which means so much in terms of enhanced revenue."

