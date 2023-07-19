 Skip to content

Former Man City defender Benjamin Mendy signs for Ligue 1 club Lorient

Left-back was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court last week; three-time Premier League winner and World Cup champion Mendy was released by Man City when his contract expired at the end of June; two-year deal confirmed by Ligue 1 club on Wednesday

Wednesday 19 July 2023 10:45, UK

Benjamin Mendy
Image: Benjamin Mendy has joined Lorient after his contract with Man City expired in June

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with Ligue 1 club Lorient.

On Friday, Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court. Earlier this year the footballer had been found not guilty of sexual offences against a number of women but the jury were unable to reach verdicts on the two charges and there was a retrial.

Mendy, 29, became the Premier League's most expensive defender when City paid £52m to Monaco for him in 2017.

He won three titles with City and was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

Mendy was released by City when his contract expired at the end of June, last playing for the club in August 2021.

