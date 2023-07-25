Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain posts goodbye on Instagram ahead of Al Ettifaq move under Steven Gerrard

Jordan Henderson has posted a goodbye message to Liverpool supporters on social media and is set to be confirmed as an Al Ettifaq player.

Henderson's controversial transfer to Saudi Arabia's Pro League - which could see his £200,000-a-week Liverpool salary tripled - comes with a fee worth around £13m, and will bring his 12-year Anfield career to an end. He has won seven major trophies in that time.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye," he wrote on Instagram. "I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

The Liverpool captain sought clarity from Jurgen Klopp over how much game time he would get with the Reds next season, before making his decision to leave. At Al Ettifaq he will be coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

After joining the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, Henderson was left out of the opening friendly against Karlsruher last week, and said farewell to his team-mates before returning home to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

The final legal details of his lucrative new Al Ettifaq contract are expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild that is not complete yet. They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia.

Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia, while Liverpool have already given Fabinho the green light to complete a £40m move to Al Ittihad.

Henderson's proposed move has drawn criticism from Liverpool's LGBTQI+ fans group Kop Outs, who tweeted: "Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by Jordan Henderson.

"We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a sports washing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed and that regularly tops the world death sentence table."

Henderson given no guarantees by Southgate

Henderson spoke to Gareth Southgate before finally committing to his lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia, to try to seek reassurance that the move wouldn't affect his England future.

However, Sky Sports News has been told Southgate could offer the 33-year-old no guarantees about selection. Equally, Henderson learned he won't be immediately overlooked by the England boss, as he considers his squad for the upcoming autumn internationals.

Henderson has made it clear to Southgate - with whom he has a close relationship - that he has no plans to retire from international football, and that he is still very keen to be involved with England in the remaining Euro qualifiers, and during next summer's finals in Germany.

His move to the Saudi Pro League nevertheless raises serious question marks over his England future - because the standard of football will mark a significant dip compared to the elite level of the Premier League.

The first test of Henderson's international pedigree will come in five weeks' time, at the very start of September, when Southgate will name his squad to face Ukraine in Poland, followed by the "friendly" against Scotland.

Southampton have rejected a bid thought to be worth £40m from Liverpool for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Saints are understood to be holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation. Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract.

The Belgium international joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer but is expected to leave after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in two new midfielders this summer after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m deal, followed by that of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

Those new signings have replaced departing midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, while captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho could also leave Anfield this summer.

Both Henderson and Fabinho are in the process of securing moves to Saudi Arabia.

