Arsenal face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal face competition from both Chelsea and Manchester United for £40m-rated playmaker Mohammed Kudus, and are also interested in £45m-rated winger Michael Olise.

Jonny Evans and Joe Hugill will remain in and around the first-team at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to ensure the squad are well stocked.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui had made his frustration felt after he was informed about the club's financial situation which could limit their ambitions this season.

Ben Foster consoled Nathan Bishop in the Manchester United dressing room after learning how distraught the young goalkeeper was over the challenge Paul Mullin incident.

England will put pressure on the International Cricket Council to allow for greater flexibility in the schedule to prevent Test matches being scuppered by the weather.

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, has expressed hope that his son will retire from tennis next year.

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea's players that he won't tolerate moaning about lack of game-time and has invited any such trouble-makers to leave the club.

Full-back Reece James has revealed that a host of former players didn't want to be at Chelsea last season.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq has been accused by fans on social media of greying out Jordan Henderson's rainbow captain's armband in their announcement video.

Luton have been given special dispensation by the Premier League to begin the season without installing undersoil heating at Kenilworth Road in contravention of the competition's rulebook.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel admits that Bayern Munich are after a new No 9 this summer after twice having bids turned down for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel says it is no secret that Bayern Munich are looking for a No 9, but doesn't name Harry Kane by name

A leading Manchester United supporters' group has expressed concern that the club's protracted takeover saga could take 18 months, with the much-maligned Glazer family yet to sell despite an array of offers worth billions.

THE GUARDIAN

Birmingham is considering hosting the Commonwealth Games again in 2026 after Victoria in Australia pulled out because of escalating cost.

Formula One drivers including Mercedes driver George Russell have raised safety concerns about this week's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa - with rain expected all weekend at the treacherous track.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham will face no Premier League punishment should Joe Lewis be found guilty after facing insider trading charges in the US.

Luis Suarez's move to Inter Miami to join former Barcelona team-mates has collapsed after Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi confirmed that he'll be staying until at least January.

Chelsea face a decision over whether to continue trying to drive down the price for Moises Caicedo to meet Brighton's demands or include Levi Colwill to tempt the Seagulls into a sale.

Lautaro Martinez said he is 'disappointed' by former strike partner Romelu Lukaku.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Kyle Walker refused to respond to questions from reporters about Bayern Munich amidst speculation that he could move to the Bundesliga champions.

Rasmus Hojlund is said to be 'flattered' by interest from Paris Saint-Germain in his services but the striker has his heart set on heading to Manchester United

Manchester City have identified Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a possible replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Riyad Mahrez.

THE SUN

The Women's World Cup was rocked on Wednesday night after Colombian teen sensation Linda Caicedo collapsed in a training session just months after recovering from cancer.

Ex-Manchester United star Odion Ighalo has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and said the Al-Nassr striker is "playing for money, not passion".

DAILY RECORD

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has played down their interest in Fabian Rieder - which could leave an opening for Celtic this summer.

Rangers will demand an allocation of 700 tickets for the derby at Parkhead in December - even though Celtic have rejected the offer of the same amount for the Ibrox clash in September.

Kenneth Vargas' Hearts transfer fee has been agreed as the Costa Rican's Tynecastle arrival timeline has been laid out.