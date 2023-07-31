Republic of Ireland 0-0 Nigeria: Vera Pauw's side bow out of Women's World Cup as Super Falcons progress

Republic of Ireland claimed their first-ever World Cup point as they bowed out of the tournament with a goalless draw against Nigeria, who progress to the last 16 as Group B runners-up.

Ireland, contesting the first Women's World Cup in their history, could not qualify having lost to co-hosts Australia and Canada in their opening two games but they produced a solid display in another even game at Brisbane Stadium.

Nigeria started the day top of the standings and only needed to avoid defeat to reach the last 16, regardless of the result in the other Group B match in Melbourne where Australia thrashed Canada 4-0 to leapfrog the Africans.

They will have to wait until Tuesday to discover who their last-16 opponents will be next week in Brisbane, but they are likely to play European champions England who are favourites to top Group D.

Player ratings Republic of Ireland: Brosnan (8), Payne (7), Fahey, Quinn (7), Connolly (7), McCabe (7), Agg (7), Littlejohn (7), O'Sullivan (7), Farrelly (7), Carusa (6).



Subs used: Larkin (6), Sheva (6), Caldwell (6).



Nigeria: Nnadozie (7), Alozie (7), Ohale (7), Demehin (7), Plumptre (7), Ucheibe (8), Payne (8), Ayinde (7), Ajibade (7), Oshaola (6), Kanu (7).



Subs used: Monday (7), Onumonu (7), Ebi (6).



Player of the match: Courtney Brosnan

"I don't think anybody, before we got here, believed that we could get out of this group and go through it without losing a match," Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said.

"So I'm so proud of them and the effort they put in and so happy for them that they're getting to experience this."

Both teams were playing in their away kits to avoid an all-green clash. But Brisbane's Lang Park was a sea of green in the stands, with plenty of support for Ireland despite their early elimination.

After Irish skipper Katie McCabe flashed an early effort wide, Nigeria came closest to taking the lead in the first half through striker Asisat Oshoala when they pounced on an errant pass from Louise Quinn.

Image: Ireland's Heather Payne and Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu in action

Oshoala was set through on goal with just the keeper to beat but the Barcelona striker fired wide to give Ireland a reprieve.

Seven minutes into the second half, Uchenna Kanu rose above the Ireland defence to direct a header on goal but Courtney Brosnan made a timely save to parry the ball onto the crossbar and away to safety.

"It was an unbelievable ball into the box, one of those teasing ones I thought I could come at the last second. I dropped back and I knew I needed to make a special save on the line, so I just kind of threw my body out," said Brosnan.

"I wanted to keep us in it. I knew we deserved something from today, so I'm really happy with that."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Brosnan came to Ireland's rescue again when Nigeria attempted to break through the defence with a clever set-piece routine before the Everton keeper rushed off her line to snatch the ball.

While debutants Ireland go home having earned their first-ever point at the World Cup, Nigeria will be looking to better their quarter-final run from 1999.

"We knew this was going to be the group of death, we knew it was going to be hard," Nigeria midfielder Toni Payne said.

"If we play like how we're playing, if we improve on each game, I think we can go all the way to the final."

Ireland must not forget moments of joy

Analysis by Maryam Clark:

Ireland head out of the World Cup with their first-ever point and a clean sheet to match - but not the victory that would've given their supporters something more celebratory to sing about on the plane ride home.

In many ways, the performance against the Super Falcons epitomised everything Vera Pauw's team brought to the tournament: plenty of flair and flashes of excellence, but the final finish lacking.

Image: Katie McCabe thanks the Ireland fans in Brisbane Stadium

Would better conversion have helped them eke out a result against Australia? Or glean more points against a Canadian side that showed plenty of weaknesses in their own game? Those are the questions the nation will mull over in the coming weeks.

But Ireland must not forget the many moments of joy they cultivated Down Under.

McCabe's mercurial displays - including that direct corner goal - Brosnan's brilliance in between the sticks, and the dogged determinism of an experienced back four that kept Oshoala in check for 67 minutes; those are the memories that will leave a legacy of pride to be continued ahead of their next international foray.

Republic of Ireland are heading home following their World Cup elimination.

As Group B runners-up, Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in the round of 16 on August 7, with kick-off 8.30am.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.