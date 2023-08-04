Axel Disasi: Chelsea sign France international defender from Monaco in £38.8m deal

Chelsea have signed Axel Disasi from Monaco in a £38.8m deal.

The France international centre-back has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.

"We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new team-mates in the days ahead."

Disasi - who had been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle in this transfer window - had two years remaining on his Monaco contract.

Monaco wanted a replacement before sanctioning a move for Disasi and secured that signing this month with the arrival of Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu.

Pochettino had indicated Chelsea were set to re-enter the market for a centre-back following the ACL injury suffered by Wesley Fofana.

Fofana has had surgery on his knee and Pochettino said he was hopeful the player would return from injury at some point this season.

Pochettino can now pick from Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill - who recently signed a new six-year deal with Chelsea - and Disasi at centre-back.

Benoit Badiashile - Disasi’s former Monaco team-mate - is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered at the end of last season.

Disasi moved to Monaco from Reims - where he spent four years - in 2020 and featured for France at the 2022 World Cup, making three appearances.

The 25-year-old becomes Chelsea’s sixth signing of the summer after Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Diego Moreira and Angelo.

