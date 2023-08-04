David Moyes's West Ham United future in doubt - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich hope to reach an agreement with Tottenham over the transfer of Harry Kane this weekend after offering more than £86m for the England captain.

David Moyes' role as West Ham manager is under threat following a row over recruitment and may even depart before the Premier League season opens next week. If he does not leave, new technical director Tim Steidten is a likely departure.

Image: Is there a power struggle at West Ham?

Andriy Shevchenko is certain Mykhaylo Mudryk will show his true quality at Chelsea this season.

Manchester United have finally signed Watford's highly-rated 16-year-old defender Harry Amass.

THE SUN

Manchester United are convinced they will get a deal done by November to sell the club to the Qatari bidders.

Pep Guardiola says there is no "gentleman's agreement" with Bernardo Silva to let him join Barcelona and revealed no offer has been received for the midfielder from the Catalan giants.

Image: Pep Guardiola says there is no 'gentleman's agreement' with Bernardo Silva to let him join Barcelona

Gary Lineker has urged Harry Kane to quit Tottenham for Bayern Munich even though he fears the effect a sale would have on his former team.

Barcelona are set to target Tottenham flop Juan Foyth after a deal to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City proved too expensive.

West Ham have advertised for players in seven positions on a transfer website after their hunt for new signings hit a brick wall.

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set for another loan stint, this time in France with Nantes after a disappointing season at Norwich City.

Crystal Palace are reported to be working on a loan deal to sign teenage Chelsea defender Lewis Hall, who had a run in the Blues' first team at the end of last season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate wants an explanation from Jordan Henderson over his move to Saudi Arabia but says he would be "stupid" to close the door on the midfielder's England career.

Thomas Tuchel wants Harry Kane in his Bayern Munich squad in time for their clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup next Friday.

Image: Thomas Tuchel wants Harry Kane in his Bayern Munich squad in time for their clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup next Friday

Ares Management, one of the US-based investment firms offering fresh funding at Manchester United this year, is now eyeing up a deal with Chelsea.

England are confident Tom Curry will overcome an injury setback that will keep him sidelined for several weeks of their Rugby World Cup preparations.

Tennis stars are scrambling to find new accommodation for the US Open later this month after an outbreak of Legionnaire's Disease at the official tournament hotel in New York.

DAILY MIRROR

Wolves have begun to sound out possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui to ensure they are not left in the lurch if the Spaniard quits over transfer policy disagreements.

Image: Wolves have begun to sound out possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui to ensure they are not left in the lurch if the Spaniard quits over transfer policy disagreements

Mikel Arteta has admitted he came close to quitting Arsenal over the agony of missing out on the Premier League title last season.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are close to landing a sixth summer signing in the form of Santos youngster Deivid Washington, who would be loaned out to Strasbourg if a £17m deal is completed.

EVENING STANDARD

Matheus Franca has bid farewell to Flamengo ahead of an expected £17m move to Crystal Palace.

Fulham will resist any bids from Saudi side Al Shabab for Willian, who only signed a new contract at Craven Cottage last month.

Montpellier insist they will not be "stupid" in negotiations with Chelsea over a deal to sign Elye Wahi after the Premier League side's £24m offer was rejected.

Gremio president Antonio Brum has admitted midfielder Bitello could leave the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Porto among others.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tickets for next year's Super Bowl are currently available for a lower price than those for Lionel Messi's first MLS road game in Dallas on Sunday.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson would not be surprised if Borna Barisic and John Lundstram - both entering the final year of their contracts - both leave Rangers before the end of August.