Game4Ukraine: Watch live as stars including Andriy Shevchenko and Mykhailo Mudryk play at Stamford Bridge

Andriy Shevchenko, Mykhailo Mudryk and Emma Hayes are among the famous faces taking part in the Game4Ukraine at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 6pm.

Hayes will manage Team Blue in the charity match, which is aimed at raising money for Ukraine and bringing communities together amid the war with Russia.

Shevchenko - the former Ukraine and Chelsea striker - will be joined by a number of famous former players, including Gerard Pique, Patrick Vieira and Gianfranco Zola.

Arsene Wenger will coach Team Yellow, while Chelsea and Ukraine winger Mudryk will also make an appearance.

Arsenal and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be in attendance, although he will not play ahead of the Gunners' meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Game4Ukraine will broadcast live on Sky Max on Saturday August 5 from 5-9pm. Fans can donate to the fundraiser at www.game4ukraine.com.