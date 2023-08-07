Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, St Mirren & Livingston feature in Team of the Week

It was an eventful opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season with wins for Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Celtic kicked off their title defence with a 4-2 victory over Ross County and have three players in this week's best XI.

There are also three Hearts players represented after their 2-0 victory away at St Johnstone.

Hibernian and St Mirren have one player included after the Paisley side scored late to secure a 3-2 victory at Easter Road, while Livingston and Aberdeen are also represented after their goalless draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Kilmarnock take the final spot after they shocked Rangers with a 1-0 victory, live on Sky Sports.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) - 8.17

Aberdeen travelled to Livingston for their first fixture of the campaign which ended in a 0-0 stalemate. The standout performer, and WhoScored player of the match, with a rating of 8.17 was Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic. The Serbian defender won a massive 10 aerial duels, a total that no other player in the league could top. He was rock solid throughout and made eight clearances and four interceptions on his way to a clean sheet for the Dons.

4. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) - 8.19

Image: Christian Doidge made it 2-2 at Easter Road

Hibs kicked off their season with a home fixture against St Mirren in which they were on the receiving end of a 3-2 defeat after pulling back a two-goal deficit to level things before conceding an 89th minute Alex Grieve winner. Despite the defeat, there was one positive to take away and that was the performance of Christian Doidge. His WhoScored.com standout characteristic is that he is very strong in the air, and he proved that correct with a total of 10 aerial wins alongside getting on the scoresheet and providing an assist for Adam Le Fondre.

3. Mark O'Hara (St Mirren) - 8.38

A very late winner away at Hibernian sealed all three points for St Mirren on the opening weekend and it was scorer of the opener who was the highlight player for the Buddies. Mark O'Hara broke the deadlock when he converted his penalty in the 15th minute. He also played provider just two minutes later when he assisted Toyosi Olusanya to double the hosts lead. It was an all-round showing from O'Hara who also recorded two successful dribbles, three aerial wins, two tackles and a pass success rate of 79%.

2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 8.70

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored Celtic's second

Champions Celtic picked up from where they left off with an opening-day win over Ross County at Celtic Park. The hosts went 3-0 up in the first half before County pulled one back, Matt O'Riley restored the three goal cushion for Celtic before James Brown scored an injury time consolation for the visitors. Unsurprisingly, Kyogo Furuhashi was in and amongst the goals with one goal and one assist for Brendan Rodgers' side. He also managed a 90% pass success rate and made four key passes, a total that ranks second in the league after one fixture. His rating of 8.70 ranked him the second highest rated player in the gameweek.

1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.79

The Scottish Premiership WhoScored.com player of the week is Celtic's Matt O'Riley with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.79. The Englishman scored one goal, from his four attempts and provided one assist. He made three key passes, won one aerial duel, and had two successful tackles. He also recorded a 90% pass success rate, so it was an all-round performance well worthy of the Player of the Week award.