Premier League predictions: Manchester United can swat aside wobbly Wolves

Our resident tipster and betting guru Jones Knows is back to provide his tips and analysis across the Premier League card.

Manchester United vs Wolves, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If you need some evidence to show how bleak the season ahead looks for Wolves, tracking their price for relegation since May tells you all you need to know. You could have got 6/1 with Sky Bet late last season when things seemed rosy under Julen Lopetegui, however, that had evaporated to 7/2 by mid-June to then 11/4 by the start of August and now sits at 2/1 following the appointment of Gary O'Neil.

Financial Fair Play is a factor in the frustrations at the club as my colleague Adam Bate explains brilliantly in this feature.

This fixture first up away from home is not exactly where you want to go in the midst of a crisis. Wolves have won once at Old Trafford in the last 43 years. United are also unbeaten in the last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3) since their opening day 2-1 defeat vs Brighton. There is no reason expect them to go backwards under their shrewd boss.

The home win at 2/7 with Sky Bet is not likely to get many punting pulses racing but the 6/5 for a United win to nil is perhaps a nice alternative. Wolves scored the fewest goals in the league last season (31) and haven't addressed that issue.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0