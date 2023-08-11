Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is another action-packed weekend ahead for the Scottish Premiership, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky cameras will be at Pittodrie on Sunday as Aberdeen host Celtic in their first home game of the new season.

Rangers face Livingston at Ibrox looking to make amends for their shock opening-day defeat at Kilmarnock.

Hearts and Hibs are back in action after their midweek Europa Conference League qualifiers before the Premiership takes an early break for the Scottish League Cup second round.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

What is live on Sky?

There should be plenty of drama at Pittodrie on Sunday when Aberdeen host Celtic, live on Sky Sports.

The Dons kicked off the new season with a goalless draw at Livingston, while Brendan Rodgers marked his Scottish Premiership return with a 4-2 victory at home to Ross County.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the opening Scottish Premiership match of the season between Celtic and Ross County

Barry Robson will be hoping to improve on last season's stats against the Scottish Champions, who scored 12 goals in four meetings without reply.

Celtic will be without Hyeon-gyu Oh after Rodgers revealed the striker will be out for up to six weeks with a calf injury.

Will Rangers recover from opening-day defeat?

Image: Rangers lost to Kilmarnock last weekend

Michael Beale is demanding better from his Rangers players after their defeat at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the new season.

They did recover to beat Servette 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier, but the manager admitted they were "wasteful" with their possession.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen

Livingston faired slightly better in their first game of the new season, playing out a goalless draw with Aberdeen.

David Martindale's side earned a 1-1 draw on their last visit to Ibrox but they have not managed to beat the Ibrox side since 2018.

Can newcomers Dundee claim their first win?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and St Mirren

St Mirren kicked off the new season with a victory thanks to Alex Grieve's last-minute winner against Hibs.

It was a goalless draw for Dundee on their top-flight return with Lyall Cameron cancelling out Motherwell's opener at Dens Park.

Image: Joe Shaughnessy left St Mirren for Dundee

Saturday will see a return to Paisley for Joe Shaughnessy after the defender rejected a new deal to move to Dundee with Buddies 'keeper Trevor Carson also opting to make the same switch.

Tony Docherty will be keen for his players to impress on the road ahead of a two-week break after their failure to progress beyond the Scottish League Cup group stage.

Can St Johnstone turn their fortunes around?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts

It has been a dismal start to the season for St Johnstone as they followed up their Scottish League Cup failure with defeat in their Premiership opener.

Steven MacLean's side lost 2-0 to Hearts and will be desperate to make amends and turn things around on their trip to Dingwall.

Image: Jordan White celebrates after pulling a goal back for Ross County at Celtic

Ross County also lost their opening Scottish Premiership match, but Malky Mackay took confidence from the two goals they scored in their 4-2 defeat away to champions Celtic.

They also have the second round of the League Cup to look forward to next weekend with a home tie against League One Airdrieonians.

Can Kilmarnock continue their impressive start?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers

Hearts and Kilmarnock both kicked off the new season with victories, with Derek McInnes' side shocking Rangers with a 1-0 win at Rugby Park.

While Killie will be fresh after a full week of training, Hearts had a midweek trip to Norway for the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg.

Image: Lawrence Shankland scored for Hearts against Rosenborg

Despite a 2-1 defeat, Lawrence Shankland's late goal will have given them a lift heading into Sunday's game and next week's second leg.

Kilmarnock only won twice away from home in the Premiership last season, although they did knock Hearts out of the Scottish League Cup with a victory at Tynecastle Park.

Will Motherwell or Hibs claim their first win of the season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Motherwell

Motherwell will be hoping to kick on from their opening-day draw with Dundee when they host Hibs in their first home game of the new league season.

While the result might have been frustrating for Stuart Kettlewell there were plenty of positive signs, especially on the back of a solid Scottish League Cup campaign with three wins in the group stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibs manager Lee Johnson was delighted with the attitude of his players as they beat Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier

Hibs fell to a late defeat last weekend but claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Luzern in midweek.

Lee Johnson has demanded his players hold onto the form that gave them hope of continuing their European adventure this season.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.